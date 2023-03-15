On Wednesday, a Senate committee amended a tax package passed by the House earlier this week to raise alcohol taxes 5 cents per drink for beer, wine, and spirits, greater than the 1- to 2-cent increase included in the original proposal.

The hike, larger than opponents had wanted but smaller than supporters had hoped for, would be the first in 30 years. 

Research has shown that making alcohol costlier is a way to reduce excess drinking, and supporters argued that a significant tax increase is necessary to combat the state’s alcohol crisis. New Mexicans die of alcohol-related causes at nearly three times the national rate and alcohol is involved in more than twice as many deaths statewide as fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamines combined.