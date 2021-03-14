Private employers in New Mexico may no longer get to decide whether to provide sick leave to their workers.
Paid sick leave for employees would be mandatory under a bill the Senate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee passed on a party-line 6-3 vote Sunday.
Known as the Healthy Workplaces Act, House Bill 20 would require private employers in the state to provide workers at least one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours they work, or 64 hours per year.
The bill, which barely made it out of the House of Representatives on a 36-33 vote, has the support of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as long as its implementation is delayed by a year.
Bill McCamley, secretary of the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions, said the administration believes the year delay "not only helps the business community adjust" to the mandate but also would allow his department "to properly plan, train our workers to enforce it and also ask for additional support in next year's budget."
Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, said he was happy to hear the governor would sign the bill as proposed.
"I think that needed to be said. I think that was super important to other legislators who are paying attention to this," he said.
Sen. Martin Hickey, D-Albuquerque, called it a "tough bill." He said he's been receiving "very, very heavy emails and calls" from constituents who want him to support the bill while also hearing from small business owners who say the mandate is going to be very difficult.
"For me, I would be doing harm if I were not to support this bill and so my apologies to the top part of my district, but I have to follow my oath of do no harm and stand in support of this bill," said Hickey, a doctor.
