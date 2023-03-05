022823XGR_LS_2.JPG

The remnants of guns that were turned into flower vases by students of the Robert F. Kennedy Charter School in Albuquerque sit in the Capitol on Tuesday. Another bill to impose a 14-day waiting period on gun purchases made it out of the Senate Health and Public Affairs Committee on Sunday.

Senate Bill 427 passed on a 6-1 vote. It would do the same thing as House Bill 100, which made it out of two committees with a do-pass recommendation last month but hasn't yet been brought to the House floor.

The committee also voted 6-1 to advance Senate Bill 428, which would amend the Unfair Practices Act to sue gun sellers who advertise guns or other products as being legal in New Mexico or the U.S. when they're not, or sell illegal guns.

