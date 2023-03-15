The Senate late Wednesday night voted 24-12 in support of a heavily amended $1.3 billion tax policy package offering rebates for taxpayers, tax deductions for educators who pay for school supplies for their classrooms and new film tax breaks.

For taxpayers eager to receive rebate checks, as they did last year, House Bill 547 — overhauled by a Senate tax committee before it was heard on the Senate floor — offers $500 rebates to single taxpayers and $1,000 to married couples filing jointly.

Much had changed since the bill was introduced in the House of Representatives over a week ago.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.