The Senate late Wednesday night voted 24-12 in support of a heavily amended $1.3 billion tax policy package offering rebates for taxpayers, tax deductions for educators who pay for school supplies for their classrooms and new film tax breaks.
For taxpayers eager to receive rebate checks, as they did last year, House Bill 547 — overhauled by a Senate tax committee before it was heard on the Senate floor — offers $500 rebates to single taxpayers and $1,000 to married couples filing jointly.
Much had changed since the bill was introduced in the House of Representatives over a week ago.
The amendment added by the Sentate Tax, Business and Transportation Committee — deemed a “compromise” by Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, during a morning hearing — baffled Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, the sponsor of the original bill.
Lente questioned the committee’s inclusion of new film tax credits and questioned a new provision sending some of the money raised by a proposed a increase in alcohol excise taxes into the state’s general fund. His bill initially earmarked the excise tax revenue for DWI grant programs and an alcohol harm reduction fund.
Examining the amended version of the bill and comparing it to his version, Lente wondered aloud if he had written any of it at all.
Some components from the original HB 547 remained, such as a provision decreasing the state’s gross receipts tax rate by 0.5%.
The Senate floor debate on the bill was full of efforts — mostly by Republicans — to introduce additional amendments. All of those efforts failed.
Some Republicans argued changes to the capital gains tax code will hurt businesses and people trying to sell businesses and property.
Sen. Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, said business owners will recall this component of the bill when election season rolls around in 2024.
“This is something that will really, really hurt [them],” Ingle said.
The broad bill reworking much of the state’s tax codes also includes several tax credit expansions for film production companies working in New Mexico.
Among those changes is an extra 5% for productions filming in rural locations, which means a site 60 miles from the city hall of the county seats in Bernalillo and Santa Fe counties.
The current cap on film production tax credits jumps from $100 million to $110 million in fiscal year 2024 and then rises by $10 million per year to $210 million in 2033 — reinforcing the state’s desire to keep the film industry rolling in New Mexico.
Advocates for the movie industry say tax credits pay off for the state because of the additional revenue film productions spend on local labor and construction materials and at hotels, restaurants, rental entities and other businesses.
None of the film tax credits was in the original House bill.
The amendment also includes a tax break of $1,500 for New Mexicans with a special-needs child dependent.
HB 547 includes a 25% increase on cigar sales and a 5 cent increase in the excise tax for a serving of liquor, beer and wine.
Additionally, it creates an income tax deduction of up to $500 in 2023 and $1,000 in 2024 for public school teachers who purchase school supplies.
Because the Senate committee amended the bill, it must return to the House for a vote of concurrence.
Lente said Wednesday he was not sure how House members would react to the changes. He said he planned to discuss it with them before the amended HB 547 reached the chamber.