Embattled state Sen. Richard Martinez faces his first Democratic primary challenger in years after being convicted of aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
Rio Arriba County Commissioner Leo Jaramillo announced Thursday he will challenge Martinez — who has been in office since 2001 — for his Senate seat. Jaramillo said in a statement he decided to run because the Northern New Mexico district needs "an ethical voice to prioritize equity and represent our values of decency."
Jaramillo came out swinging on New Year's Eve with an obvious swipe at Martinez in a Facebook post entreating his followers not to drink and drive. The post included a comparison between the average cost of a DWI charge and a funeral with that of an Uber ride — $17,500 versus $12 — and urged people to call him if they need a designated driver.
Martinez was charged with aggravated DWI after slamming his Mercedes SUV into a Jeep on June 28 at an Española intersection. He injured two people in the Jeep, failed field sobriety tests and admitted to officers he had been drinking before the crash, although he refused to take a breath-alcohol test.
The refusal prompted the aggravated charge. Following his conviction Dec. 17, Martinez faces up to seven days in jail. His sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 7, two weeks before the opening day of the 2020 legislative session.
On Saturday, Senate Democrats announced Martinez had stepped down from his leadership roles as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and co-chairman of the interim Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee.
In a statement Thursday, Jaramillo said, “Northern New Mexico deserves an accountable leader who understands the importance of representing the needs and concerns of my diverse constituents; across gender, sexual orientation and immigration status in District 5 with pride, dignity and heart."
Aside from his role as a Rio Arriba commissioner, Jaramillo is chief of staff at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where he works with the associate director of facilities and operations on staff development, human resources and strategic planning.
"We need to restore the integrity lost in District 5 by electing a candidate who not only understands the issues but who truly believes that no one is above the law and that northern New Mexicans deserve more," Jaramillo said in his statement.
