A state senator accused of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior has resigned his position as chair of the Senate Rules Committee.
Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, wrote in a letter to Senate Democratic leadership that his leadership role has "become a distraction that has overshadowed the work of meeting the needs of the people who elected me.
"I am also concerned about the impact this has on the Senate as an institution, where historically we have worked to resolve the major issues facing our state," he wrote. "For these reasons, please accept this letter as my resignation as chair of the Senate Rules Committee."
The letter, which Senate Democrats released Thursday morning, says nothing about the accusations lobbed against Ivey-Soto from a female lobbyist who says, among other charges, he groped her.
Ivey-Soto did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday morning.
In a brief phone interview, Senate President Pro Tempore Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said she is "relieved and pleased that he has taken the action of stepping down as chair of Senate Rules at our request."
Stewart had planned a Thursday afternoon meeting of the Senate Committees' Committee to vote on removing Ivey-Soto as chair of the Rules Committee; that meeting has now been canceled. She said Thursday morning she was "absolutely" sure she had enough votes to do that.
Ivey-Soto's resignation as chair came just three days after members of advocacy groups calling for his removal from the position held a news conference outside the state Capitol to call on the Senate to expel him from the body.
Ivey-Soto has maintained his innocence.
"They want me to be expelled from the Senate on the basis of one complaint on which no probable cause was found,” he said Monday. “That’s an interesting form of justice they have.”
Monday’s events came more than a week after the Santa Fe Reporter published a confidential report that said an attorney the state hired to look into allegations against Ivey-Soto by lobbyist Marianna Anaya found probable cause to pursue the investigation further.
Adding to the ever-turning sage, Ivey-Soto told The New Mexican earlier this month he contacted the FBI to report what he said was an extortion attempt by Stewart — an allegation Stewart called “a ridiculous charge” in a Monday interview.
Asked Monday if the investigation into Ivey-Soto was ongoing, Stewart, who has called for overhauling the Legislature's complaint process in the wake of the allegations against Ivey-Soto, said “the interim Ethics Committee process has ended with no resolution. And that’s what we’re trying to fix in the Legislative Council — to try to do a little massaging of the process so we don’t just stop and throw up our hands and not do anything.”
Ivey-Soto said Monday he was informed "further action on that complaint was postponed indefinitely."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.