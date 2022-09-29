A state senator accused of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior has resigned his position as chair of the Senate Rules Committee.

Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, wrote in a letter to Senate Democratic leadership that his leadership role has "become a distraction that has overshadowed the work of meeting the needs of the people who elected me.

"I am also concerned about the impact this has on the Senate as an institution, where historically we have worked to resolve the major issues facing our state," he wrote. "For these reasons, please accept this letter as my resignation as chair of the Senate Rules Committee."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community