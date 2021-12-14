Sen. Jacob Candelaria, who recently changed his party affiliation, may be on his way out of the Senate Finance Committee.
President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said Tuesday night lawmakers on the Senate Committee voted to remove Candelaria, an Albuquerque-based attorney, from the committee as of Jan. 1.
The move still requires a full vote of the Senate, which will happen Wednesday, she said.
“Senator Candelaria has quit the Democratic Party; he’s not been in our caucus since April of this year,” Stewart said. “Finance is a very important committee and we need to have team players on it.”
Reached by phone, Candelaria — who said he will not be returning to a special session of the Legislature in Santa Fe because he is trying a court case — said he was not surprised by the move.
He has been critical of Stewart’s leadership and took part in a bipartisan court action against Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, over the issue of whether the governor or the Legislature has the right to allocate federal dollars.
In November, the state Supreme Court ruled against the governor in that case.
“It’s clear retaliation from a Senate Democratic leadership that I have no respect for,” said Candelaria, who announced he was switching his party alliance from Democrat to decline-to-state earlier this month.
Stewart said if the Senate agrees to remove Candelaria, who has served in the Legislature since 2013, he will serve on the Senate Education and Public Affairs committees.
If the Senate approves of the move, Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque, will take Candelaria’s on the Finance Committee.
Candelaria said Senate leaders know he is not able to take part in the last few days of the special session and thus are “cowardly” to place the question on the floor when “I am not there to debate the issue.”
But he added: “I’m not losing any sleep over it.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Not surprised that one of the only Senators questioning the corruption within MLG administration, including challenging her illegal use of Fed pandemic funds, gets kicked off the State Finance Committee from Mimi Steward, who obviously doing it for retaliation. Thank you for fighting the good fight Senator Candelaria. You know what's really going on with the corrupt politicians in this state and I commend you for your due diligence, integrity, and public service.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.