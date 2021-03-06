A second member of the New Mexico State Police and National Guard security detail at the state Capitol has tested positive for COVID-19.
"The individual who tested positive was not working inside the Capitol," Raúl E. Burciaga, director of the New Mexico Legislative Council Service, wrote in an email Saturday.
Burciaga said contact tracing and appropriate isolation and quarantine measures have been taken.
The positive test result emerged among 93 people tested Friday by the state Department of Health. The results of another test from that day are pending.
The positive test result comes after Burciaga reported another positive case, also involving the Roundhouse security detail, among tests performed Thursday. That case was reported Friday afternoon, and it followed a positive test result reported Tuesday — the first time since five cases were detected near the onset of the legislative session more than a month ago.
Including the three cases reported since Tuesday, eight positive COVID-19 cases have been detected among people who are tested regularly as part of the legislative session, which is closed to the public.
