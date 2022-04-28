Lawyer Steven Farber had it right all those years ago when he warned of an autocrat and his coat-holders dragging down Santa Fe.
Farber was mostly ignored then. He deserves an attentive ear now.
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber and his finance director have failed for three years in succession to complete an audit on time. A clean audit is a basic part of any responsible government. Responsible is the key word, and it's missing from City Hall.
Webber's government clunks along like a big-city machine with political pals in high places. This brings us to Farber and his warnings.
Farber was a dissenting member of Santa Fe's Charter Review Commission when it pushed hard in 2013 to make the mayor more powerful. A majority of the commission wanted the position elevated to a full-time administrator with supervisory authority over the city manager and two other department heads, city attorney and city clerk.
Farber and a few others, notably former Mayor Sam Pick, said installing a full-time mayor was a bad idea. Farber issued what he called a minority report to highlight the dangers.
"It is no exaggeration to state that the potential for an autocrat, an autocratic form of government and political patronage are made possible through the proposed consolidation of such enormous power in the office of the mayor," Farber wrote.
For 50 years until Webber's election in 2018, Santa Fe had a council-manager form of government. A part-time mayor was the face of the city at official functions. A city manager ran day-to-day government operations.
Under the old system, the city manager was accountable to the part-time mayor and part-time city councilors. They operated as sort of a board of directors, one no more powerful than the others.
Commission members who argued for a full-time mayor claimed the new system would reduce turnover by city managers, who were averaging about two years on the job. The opposite occurred.
Webber has had four city managers in four years. One of them, Jarel LaPan Hill, worked on his first campaign in 2018. She had no background in city government until Webber handed her a patronage position — the new and unnecessary job of chief of staff.
Webber elevated LaPan Hill to city manager when a vacancy occurred. She had no degree in public administration and lacked experience to supervise those heading the finance department, public works agencies or the police force.
LaPan Hill resigned in January. Webber didn't conduct a search for her successor. He handed the job to John Blair, a former congressional candidate without a public administration degree or any experience in city government.
With control over the city manager, Webber can and does influence other hires. His finance director, Mary McCoy, has demonstrated she cannot do the job. But as a friend of the mayor, she is buffered from the city manager.
McCoy's husband, Danny Maki, worked on Webber's reelection campaign last year. Webber rewarded Maki with the city job of "senior adviser and neighborhood engagement coordinator," whatever that means.
Maki makes $75,000 a year. McCoy is paid about $129,000. That's one household bringing in more than $200,000 annually in city paychecks.
What residents receive in return is unacceptable. Maki's job is not essential, especially when McCoy and her staff do not have control of city finances.
Webber's power in filling jobs with his friends is in part attributable to the timidity of the City Council.
Councilor Signe Lindell recently phoned me to complain about Santa Fe County hiring a manager without conducting a search. Lindell was inflamed because the sitting county manager announced her retirement and 45 minutes later the manager's successor was hired from the county attorney's office.
But Lindell raised no objection when Webber hired greenhorn Blair without bothering to solicit applications. The outrage Lindell expressed over the county's political maneuvering is how many city residents feel about Webber's patronage system.
Farber isn't shy about his feelings.
"John Blair might be a nice guy — I don't know him — but what does he know about running a city?" Farber asked.
Pick, who was mayor for 10 years in parts of the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, sided with Farber in opposing a full-time mayor with powers over department heads.
"The city manager takes a vanilla look at things," Pick once told me. "He can't be partisan because city government should not be a political operation. It's about delivering basic services — smooth streets, good parks, fire and police protection."
Pick learned this lesson under pressure. While he was mayor in the late ’80s, Pick doubled as chairman of the state Democratic Party.
In his partisan role, Pick savaged Republican Gov. Garrey Carruthers. But after criticizing Carruthers one day, Pick might have to ask for help the next. Pick resolved his conflict by quitting as Democratic Party chairman.
Santa Fe has done a fine job in the Webber years of tearing down history.
Farber, who was a dutiful servant of the public, serves as a reminder of learning from it.
A part-time mayor had a collaborative role in running the city. A full-time mayor is prone to bossism.