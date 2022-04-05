The state Senate unanimously passed a revised $50 million spending bill with tighter language and a transparency provision during Tuesday's fast-moving special session.
Senate Bill 1, known as the junior bill, heads to the House next.
The new bill calls for the Legislative Council Service to publish a searchable list of the appropriations online that includes the name of each legislator who allocated the appropriation within 30 days after the special session ends.
The spending bill was unanimously approved by both chambers during the 30-day session that ended Feb. 17 but vetoed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who said it circumvented the usual budget process and also lacked transparency.
The move incensed lawmakers, who were on the brink of calling an extraordinary session to override the governor's veto. But Democrats, who hold majority control of both chambers, worked out an agreement with Lujan Grisham, who called a special session and averted a possible political fight — potentially with members of her own party — as she campaigns for a second term.
Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, questioned whether lawmakers needed to revise the spending bill.
"If it's feeling a little bit like deja vu for those of us watching, it's because we're looking at the same programs and the same projects that we just passed, you know, six weeks ago," she said during a Senate Finance Committee meeting.
Diamond said projects and programs in the junior bill were identified by lawmakers who understand their districts best.
"For reasons that defy explanation for me, this bill was vetoed by the governor," Diamond said, adding lawmakers would have addressed concerns raised by the governor in her veto message during the 30-day session had they known she would cite them to "unnecessarily" reject the legislation.
"When we talk about not properly vetting programs or projects in here, the irony is when we come here as a committee, the only addition to this bill that we're looking at was a $1 million addition to a Rail Runner that's already sitting on $93 million ... and it can't be explained to this committee what the money is for or where that wording came from," she said.
The Senate Finance Committee stripped the $1 million appropriation from the revised spending bill. An effort by Sen. Jacob Candelaria, I-Albuquerque, to restore the funding when the bill was up for consideration by the full Senate failed, 34-4.
The governor asked the Legislature to appropriate $1 million to reduce Rail Runner ticket fares "in order to provide an affordable option to commuters as gas prices remain high," Nora Meyers Sackett, the governor's press secretary, wrote in an email.
"While we're disappointed in the Senate Finance Committee's action on the measure, the governor's office will continue to work with Rail Runner operators to identify a way to reduce fares and support commuters, putting more money back in New Mexicans' pockets," she wrote.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
YEAH!
The legislators look like their getting their slush funds... now let's dish out 14 times that amount in rebates to "voters," ... uh I mean taxpayers ;-o
