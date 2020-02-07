The New Mexico state Senate approved high-profile gun legislation on Friday that would allow law enforcement officers to petition for a court order to take away a person’s firearms.
The chamber voted 22-20 to pass Senate Bill 5, also known as the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act.
Under the legislation, a judge could require people to give up their guns if they are found to pose a threat to themselves or others.
“After every one of these mass killings we hear about thoughts and prayers and then the issue goes away,” Sen. Joseph Cervantes, the Las Cruces Democrat who is sponsoring the bill. “Until it happens again.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
