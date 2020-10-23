State House Republicans say the Ethics Commissions has dismissed all but one allegation filed against GOP Rep. Rebecca Dow by her Democratic opponent during a bitter race in Southern New Mexico.
Citing a letter dated Oct. 21 and signed by Jeremy Farris, executive director of the commission, House Republican spokesman Matt Garcia-Sierra said in a news release the charges, filed in mid-September by Karen Whitlock of Mimbres, were "frivolous and politically motivated."
But the commission on Friday declined to acknowledge the letter, citing state statute that requires a finding of probable cause before the body can publicly release any details regarding a case — particularly during a 60-day blackout period leading up to an election.
Commission spokesman Sonny Haquani said Friday he "will simply not confirm or deny" the letter is genuine.
Thus, he said, it remains "unconfirmed."
The letter provided by Garcia-Sierra is addressed to both Whitlock and Albuquerque-based attorney Pat Rogers, who represents Dow.
Rogers said Friday the letter is real. He said the attack on Dow is "unfair" and the commission should have never even considered the complaint in the first place.
Whitlock had filed a complaint with the commission accusing Dow of violating state conflict-of-interest and financial disclosure rules in seeking state grants for the nonprofit Appletree Educational Center, a faith-based early childhood education provider the lawmaker founded more than 20 years ago.
Dow maintains the charges were untrue, since she does not run or own Appletree, and also political in nature.
Dow asked the commission — tasked with overseeing the state's laws on campaign finance, lobbying, financial disclosure and other areas of conduct — to dismiss the charges in early October and accused Whitlock of violating campaign disclosure laws herself by not fully reporting all contributions to her campaign.
Among other points, the Ethics Commission letter says that because most of Whitlock's complaints relate to acts she said Dow committed before July 1, 2019 — the start date of the commission — "the Commission lacks jurisdiction for any conduct occurring before July 1, 2019."
The one outstanding charge, according to the letter, refers to a July 1, 2019 Children, Youth and Families Department letter notifying Appletree of a departmental grant coming its way.
But the letter says since the contracts signed for that award occurred before July 1, the complaint "likely" will be dismissed at the commission's next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 4.
Regarding Dow's allegations against Whitlock, the letter says the commission "does not have a rule of procedure that allows respondents to file counterclaims, much less in the vehicle of a motion to dismiss."
Dow said she is "disgusted" the charges and the fact they were considered by the commission "targeted a nonprofit in a rural community providing critical services."
In a press release sent out Friday, Whitlock said she too got the commission letter and said, "The investigation regarding Rebecca Dow’s violations of state law is still very much ongoing," since she also filed a complaint with the Attorney General's office.
"In its notice, the Ethics Commission properly clarified the matters over which it had jurisdiction, and its investigation is proceeding accordingly. The Attorney General will therefore be responsible for investigating the other misconduct addressed in my complaint, which is why I filed the matter with both the Commission and Attorney General simultaneously."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.