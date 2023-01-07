Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, speaks during the 2020 legislative session. He introduced a bill to stop prescribed burns in the spring after some of last year’s disastrous wildfires started from controlled blazes.
A Republican lawmaker wants to put a stop to the practice of prescribed burns by governmental agencies — at least during the spring.
Sen. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, introduced a bill this week that would prohibit “a person or a federal, state, local or tribal governmental entity” from conducting prescribed burns annually between March 1 and May 31, normally a dry, windy season in
New Mexico before the summer monsoons.
The bill, filed Jan. 3 — two weeks before this year’s 60-day legislative session is scheduled to begin, would allow exceptions for private landowners unless local county or municipalities issue restrictions on such burns.
In an interview Friday, Griggs said some wildfires that have gotten out of hand in the state — including the historic and mammoth Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire last year — began with prescribed burns that went wrong.
“It has turned tragic,” he said of the land and lives lost in the fires.
“We have too many places [cities] too close to the forest for anyone to be somewhat cavalier about it,” Griggs said.
Whether the Legislature could legally override federal efforts to conduct those burns on federally owned land — seen by advocates as a way to thin forests and keep them healthy and less prone to wildfires — is another matter.
“We all know the Forest Service can probably ignore it if that’s what they want to do,” Griggs said of the legislation. “But it allows us to have something on record that says, ‘We don’t want you to do it.’ ”
New Mexico endured several fires during spring and summer 2022, including the Cooks Peak Fire, the McBride Fire and the Nogal Canyon Fire. Though the McBride Fire near Ruidoso — about 50 miles from Alamogordo — took the lives of two residents, perhaps none of the burns matched the intensity and destruction wrought by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire, which started in April near Las Vegas, N.M.
That fire, which torched nearly 350,000 acres in Mora, Taos and San Miguel counties, burned through the summer. It was followed by heavy and sometimes catastrophic rains that threatened water sources in several areas. Residents and state political leaders have since called for quick, efficient relief responses from the federal government, citing the Forest Service’s role in starting the fire.
Ivan Diego Knudsen, a regional spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service, wrote in an email Friday it would be “inappropriate” to “speculate on proposed state legislation.”
But, he added, it is “important to note that the safety of the communities we serve and the people who help us carry out our mission is paramount, which is why the Forest Service paused prescribed burning last year to conduct a review of our processes. Applying prescribed fire on the land at the right place, at the right time, under the right conditions is an important tool which benefits the land and the surrounding communities by reducing hazardous fuels.”
In June the U.S. Forest Service released a report on the handling of the prescribed burn that ignited the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The report said burn crew leaders failed to consider how a changing climate could make the landscape more flammable, didn’t adequately estimate the risk of a controlled fire escaping and used incomplete weather information.
The 85-page report describes how federal fire managers, who felt under pressure to complete the prescribed burn while they had the available personnel, made miscalculations and overlooked warning signs — including low humidity, the potential for erratic winds and heavy, dry fuel loads that further stoked the fire. Griggs said he’s not sure how his legislative colleagues will view the bill, but he hopes it gets heard in the 112-member Legislature so “we’ll see what everybody thinks.”
Asked who might co-sponsor the bill, Griggs said, “I’d be happy to have 111 co-signers. That would send one heck of a message.
“If we don’t as a Legislature make a stand, there’s not anybody out there who can.”