A new report says New Mexicans' access to the state's Medicaid program is hampered by a shortage of providers, low provider pay rates and outdated contact information that frustrates those seeking care. 

Such problems create "barriers for consumers," Legislative Finance Committee program evaluator Ryan Tolman told lawmakers on the committee Tuesday morning. 

Medicaid is the state-managed federal health care program targeted at low-income residents. It serves about 47 percent of New Mexico's population.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community