082123_LS_Pedestrians_1_RGB.jpg

Mica Byers of Santa Fe crosses the intersection of Cerrillos Road and St. Francis Drive on Monday. A UNM department’s report presented to lawmakers Monday found New Mexico tops the list of states with the highest amount of nonmotorist deaths tied to motor vehicle crashes — at a rate of 23% in 2021.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican

Lawmakers got a sobering report on state motor vehicle crashes that says 64% of New Mexicans killed in passenger vehicles were not wearing a seat belt.

And New Mexico tops the list of states with the highest amount of nonmotorist deaths tied to motor vehicle crashes — at a rate of 23% in 2021, based on the report.

“We have a very high pedestrian fatality rate in New Mexico,” Jessica Bloom, a geospatial and population researcher with the University of New Mexico, told lawmakers on the interim Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee Monday. The figure includes cyclists.

082123_LS_Pedestrians_2_RGB.jpg

