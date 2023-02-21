If there's anything that can bring together the state's red and blue parties, it's the red and green.

Make that "Red or Green?" — as in the title of a tune both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are pushing to make the official state chile song.

Reps. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque and Ryan Lane, R-Aztec came together to present House Bill 510 to lawmakers on the House Rural Development, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee on Tuesday, noting the song represents New Mexico's sense of hospitality and warmth.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.