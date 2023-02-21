If there's anything that can bring together the state's red and blue parties, it's the red and green.
Make that "Red or Green?" — as in the title of a tune both Democratic and Republican lawmakers are pushing to make the official state chile song.
Reps. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque and Ryan Lane, R-Aztec came together to present House Bill 510 to lawmakers on the House Rural Development, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee on Tuesday, noting the song represents New Mexico's sense of hospitality and warmth.
Committee members voted 4-0 to approve the song, sending it on its way to the House Government, Elections & Indian Affairs Committee for consideration.
But only after Rep. Kristina Ortez, D-Taos — who chairs the committee — told the bill's sponsors she was having a difficult time really understanding the true meaning of the lyrics of the song, even after Lane spoke some of them aloud.
So, like one of those moments in an old movie musical in which music starts up and the hero begins warbling to the heroine, songwriter Lenny Roybal — the famed Northern New Mexico high school and college basketball coach — pulled out his guitar and played the song for the committee members.
It wasn't a bad way to start the morning at the state Capitol.
Roybal sang:
Red or green?
The most asked New Mexico question,
Red or green?
The official New Mexico question.
The tune went on, in both Spanish and English, to highlight the taste and scent of chile while finding room to bring in an encounter with actress Julia Roberts, who once resided in Northern New Mexico, owns property in Northern New Mexico and enjoys the state's chile, according to Roybal's song.
A native of Nambé, Roybal, 83, said he wrote the song about 12 years ago.
Roybal also works as an assistant sergeant-at-arms at the Capitol during legislative sessions and can often be seen and heard playing music on his guitar in the halls there.
"This man's a legend," said Rep. Ambrose Castellano, D-Las Vegas. "Everybody in New Mexico knows 'coach.' ”
After the hearing, Martínez said we often "forget to honor our elders while they are still here." He said it's time to honor Roybal.
Lane said "the lyrics capture much of what makes New Mexico our home."
Ortez said she'd like to hear the sponsors sing the tune once the bill gets to the floor of the House of Representatives for consideration.
If they do so, they'll have competition.
Roybal said he plans to be there, guitar in hand, to convince lawmakers it doesn't matter if it's red or green — it's just gotta be chile.