A state Senate panel passed a high-profile gun bill Tuesday that would allow law enforcement to obtain a court order to confiscate guns from people considered dangerous.

The Senate Public Affairs Committee voted 4-3 along party lines in favor of Senate Bill 5, known as the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act. The bill now will be sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The legislation is a marquee item on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s agenda and likely to be one of the most contentious bills heard during the session. The New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association has voiced strong disapproval of the proposal, and 20 of the state’s sheriffs were on hand for the hearing Tuesday.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Reporter

Jens Gould covers politics for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He was a correspondent for Bloomberg News in Mexico City, a regular contributor for TIME in California, and produced the video series Bravery Tapes.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.