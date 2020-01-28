A state Senate panel passed a high-profile gun bill Tuesday that would allow law enforcement to obtain a court order to confiscate guns from people considered dangerous.
The Senate Public Affairs Committee voted 4-3 along party lines in favor of Senate Bill 5, known as the Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act. The bill now will be sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The legislation is a marquee item on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s agenda and likely to be one of the most contentious bills heard during the session. The New Mexico Sheriffs’ Association has voiced strong disapproval of the proposal, and 20 of the state’s sheriffs were on hand for the hearing Tuesday.
