Draft legislation to legalize marijuana for recreational use in New Mexico was released Friday, the Governor's Office announced.
The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, attempts to address concerns from potential detractors, including requiring investments in new training to help law enforcement spot drug-impaired drivers; exempting medical cannabis sales from taxes; requiring growers to supply the medical market before stocking recreational stores; and allowing local government some measure of control in how the recreational market takes shape.
The Governor's Office argues that DWI rates and teen cannabis use declined in states that have made similar investments in law enforcement that House Bill 160 would require.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office also touted an estimated 11,000 new jobs in agriculture, manufacturing, regulation and retail and potentially $620 million in sales by the fifth year of legalization.
Martinez's bill is based on recommendations from the Cannabis Legalization Working Group, which worked extensively with law enforcement and experts in the marijuana industry to come up with policy suggestions.
The Governor's Office touted polling from Change Research that showed 75 percent of New Mexico residents support legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
"The Legislature has the opportunity to pass the largest job-creation program in New Mexico in a decade," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. "Skeptics have been right to preach study and patience. I agree with their caution — and that’s why we haven’t rushed into this issue. But if we are clear-eyed about the risks, we have to be clear-eyed about the opportunity."
Actually the Legislature has the opportunity to to make the biggest blunder in the states history.
