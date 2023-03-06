011723_JG_StateOfState_10.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham gives the State of the State address in January at the Roundhouse. She proposed taxpayer rebates of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples, but the House omnibus tax package has dropped the total to $300 and $600.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Lawmakers on Monday unveiled an omnibus tax policy bill that offers a number of credits and relief for most taxpayers across the state. But it falls short of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s desired total for rebate checks to state residents battling inflation and the after-effects of COVID-19.

Those hoping for rebates in the $750 to $1,500 range — the figures Lujan Grisham cited in her State of the State address — could see somewhat lighter checks if the nearly 70-page piece of legislation, which its proponents say cobbled together key policy initiatives while trying to keep the rebates in play, is approved.

Based on House Bill 547, taxpayers filing individual returns can expect $300, while married couples can expect $600.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.