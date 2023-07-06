A trial for a former state lawmaker charged with racketeering and money laundering has been postponed until January, the latest delay in the 2-year-old case.
The trial of former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, scheduled to take 14 days, is now expected to begin Jan. 2, according to state 2nd Judicial District online court records.
The documents say an evidentiary hearing scheduled for earlier this year has been pushed back to the week of Nov. 13.
It also says the parties involved in the case must submit any plea agreement, in writing, by Dec. 8. The pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. that day.
“The reason for the delay in trial is due to the multiple changes in judge assignments,” Lauren Rodriguez, spokeswoman for state Attorney General Raúl Torrez, wrote in an email.
She noted three judges — Clara Moran, Joseph Montano and Lucy Solimon — recused themselves from the case for reasons she did not know.
“Judge David A. Murphy is now the assigned judge on the case who has rescheduled the trial date to January as that is what fit his trial calendar,” Rodriguez wrote.
Ahmad Assed of Albuquerque, the lawyer representing Williams Stapleton, did not return a call seeking comment.
Court records indicate previous delays in scheduling a trial were due in part to a request from defense attorneys and prosecutors for more time to review a trove of documents related to the case.
Williams Stapleton, a Democrat and once one of the most influential lawmakers in the state House of Representatives, is accused of diverting hundreds of thousands of dollars from Albuquerque Public Schools, where she worked for years as an administrator, and using her legislative position for personal benefit.
Williams Stapleton, who resigned from her House seat in July 2021, has denied wrongdoing. The Albuquerque school district fired her shortly after her resignation.
State investigators began looking into Williams Stapleton’s activities at the school district in summer 2021 shortly before she resigned, following concerns she had been channeling money to personal or business-related accounts through an intricate plan. The investigation primarily focused on her relationship with Washington, D.C.-based Robotics Management Learning System LLC, which had been providing online learning materials to the district.
Court documents show another school administrator first noted irregularities in a purchase order from Robotics Management in 2018 for a teacher training product called CyberQuest. An internal district investigation found Robotics Management listed only a post office box in Albuquerque and was not registered to do business in New Mexico.
State investigators searched Williams Stapleton’s home and business office and subpoenaed records from the school district in July 2021. A grand jury indicted her on 28 criminal counts, including racketeering, money laundering, fraud, bribery and other allegations.
Federal investigators joined the case shortly thereafter, with FBI agents seizing about $3 million they said was connected with the case.
An outspoken advocate for public education, Williams Stapleton was elected to the House in 1995 and served on the Legislative Education Study Committee and the House Education Committee.