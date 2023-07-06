022020XGR_155.JPG

Then state-Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton speaks during the 2020 legislative session. Her trial on racketeering and money laundering charges has been postponed to Jan. 2.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican file photo

A trial for a former state lawmaker charged with racketeering and money laundering has been postponed until January, the latest delay in the 2-year-old case.

The trial of former Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton, scheduled to take 14 days, is now expected to begin Jan. 2, according to state 2nd Judicial District online court records.

The documents say an evidentiary hearing scheduled for earlier this year has been pushed back to the week of Nov. 13.

Recommended for you