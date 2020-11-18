In search of long-term funding for a permanent home after being kicked out of its previous office, the Public Regulation Commission asked lawmakers on a key budget committee Wednesday to commit funding that would allow the agency to remain in a new office space and not make staff cuts.
The commission, which regulates utilities in the state, asked the Legislative Finance Committee for roughly $12 million to cover its operating expenses for fiscal year 2022. The request is about $3 million less than the PRC's fiscal 2021 operating budget, or about a 20.8 precent decrease.
That would allow the commission to retain 118 employees after the State Fire Marshal's Office was removed from the commission's control and placed under the state's executive branch, shifting some of the agency's staff.
The funding would help the agency "reset the foundation and establish a benchmark that can be built upon by making improvements," PRC chief of staff Jason Montoya told lawmakers.
The commission has identified a new building in downtown Santa Fe and has plans to move roughy 45 staff members there, likely in January, Montoya said.
But the PRC only has funding for the state to cover six months in the Bokum Building at 142 W. Palace Ave.
The state Board of Finance approved a roughly $142,000 grant in September to cover the cost of a lease agreement for the agency from January through June.
Montoya asked the Legislature to cover costs to stay in the building for a much longer period, which would aid Montoya in negotiating a 10-year lease with the building owner, he said.
The notice to vacate its long-standing office at the PERA Building near the Capitol on Paseo de Peralta came earlier this year.
The commission was told it needed to pack up so the new Early Childhood Education and Care Department could move in. The uncertainty over office space follows frustration from the Governor's Office and some lawmakers over how the agency was working to implement the Energy Transition Act.
But the bigger ask to the Legislature may be a proposal to allow the PRC to fund itself, rather than diverting its revenue to the state's general fund and receiving a share of it back.
PRC Chairman Steve Fischmann asked lawmakers on Wednesday to keep that request in mind as they craft budgets for state agencies.
Fischmann said the commission could fund itself directly through utility fees "as is done in many other states." He said that's a measure supported by "every commissioner" and much of the agency's staff.
Such a funding stream, Fischmann said, would help recruit and keep expert staff, a problem the commission has often faced.
