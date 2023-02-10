State Rep. Joanne Ferrary choked back tears Friday while advocating for a bill to increase New Mexico's liquor excise tax to a flat 25 cents per serving, part of an effort to reduce consumption in a state with a serious drinking problem.

"It's important to know New Mexico [is] No. 1 in the nation in alcohol-related deaths," the Las Cruces Democrat said before taking a long pause to compose herself.

"We have to do something," she said, her voice cracking with emotion.

