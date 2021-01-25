A bill proposing a New Mexico Civil Rights Act that would allow people to file lawsuits in state courts against government agencies and officials over alleged violations of constitutional rights cleared its first hurdle Monday.
The House State Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 5-3 to move the bill forward to the House Judiciary Committee.
Though New Mexico residents can now file such claims in federal courts, the proposed legislation would allow them to do so in state District Court and remove the legal doctrine of qualified immunity as a defense.
Qualified immunity can shield law enforcement officers from being held personally accountable for on-duty actions that violate a person's constitutional rights.
“We want to have fair, just and equitable treatment … regardless of class, color or background," said Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque, who is a co-sponsor of the bill, along with House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe.
The legislation was recommended by the nine-person New Mexico Civil Rights Commission, which was created last year to review violations of state constitutional rights, among other tasks.
Advocates for the bill say it would hold government agencies accountable when it comes to rights violations and would prompt them to provide better vetting and training of their employees.
Opponents say the bill doesn't go far enough in preventing such abuses in advance and would open up the door for countless court cases.
