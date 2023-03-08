A proposed overhaul of New Mexico's public education system — eliminating the Cabinet secretary position and reestablishing a statewide board of education — is headed to its last stop, the House floor.

The House Education Committee voted 9-2 Wednesday to support Senate Joint Resolution 1, which calls for a November 2024 general election ballot question asking New Mexico voters to decide on a constitutional amendment making the change. The Senate already has approved the resolution, which does not need the governor's signature to take effect. 

If voters approve the amendment, the revamped public education system would be similar to the one in place two decades ago.

