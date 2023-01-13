When state lawmakers convene Tuesday for this year’s legislative session, among the bills they expect to see is one codifying a woman’s right to access abortion services in New Mexico.
The initiative, part of a larger reproductive health care protection act, will ensure women can seek out those services “without a fear of retribution or shame or jail,” Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, co-sponsor of the bill with Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, said at a virtual news conference Friday.
The move should not surprise anyone following the issue nationally and in New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat and an abortion rights supporter, made abortion rights a keystone issue during her campaign against GOP contender Mark Ronchetti. Though Lujan Grisham, who won reelection in November, signed a bill fashioned by lawmakers in 2021 formally removing abortion as a criminal offense, some lawmakers still want to codify a woman’s right to get an abortion.
Serrato and Lopez said the legislation will be based on an executive order Lujan Grisham issued in August declaring “abortion is an essential part of reproductive health care and must remain legal, safe and accessible” and expanding access to reproductive health care services in the state.
New Mexico is not alone in pushing such initiatives. Numerous Democratic-run states have passed laws over the past few years codifying the right to an abortion, seeking to ensure it would remain legal in the event of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had previously protected abortion rights across the country.
In June, the U.S. Supreme Court did just that, leading many Republican-run states to restrict or outlaw abortion.
Serrato and Lopez didn’t give more specifics about the bill Friday, though the sponsors said the legislation will also cover other reproductive health care issues. Serrato said they expect to file the bill next week.
Republican lawmakers are likely to oppose the bill, as they have against similar efforts to protect abortion rights. But Democrats have large majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, and though a few Democrats have been known to cross party lines to vote against abortion rights measures, the legislation is likely to pass and end up on Lujan Grisham’s desk for her signature.
Recent polls have consistently shown more New Mexicans believe abortion should be legal than believe it should be banned, although they have also shown significant support for some restrictions on it. In a poll conducted by Public Policy Polling for NM Political Report last year, 55% of likely voters said they supported the Legislature’s 2021 repeal of the state’s pre-Roe abortion ban. Another 33% said they opposed it while 11% said that they were not sure.