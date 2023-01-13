When state lawmakers convene Tuesday for this year’s legislative session, among the bills they expect to see is one codifying a woman’s right to access abortion services in New Mexico.

The initiative, part of a larger reproductive health care protection act, will ensure women can seek out those services “without a fear of retribution or shame or jail,” Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, co-sponsor of the bill with Sen. Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, said at a virtual news conference Friday.

The move should not surprise anyone following the issue nationally and in New Mexico. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat and an abortion rights supporter, made abortion rights a keystone issue during her campaign against GOP contender Mark Ronchetti. Though Lujan Grisham, who won reelection in November, signed a bill fashioned by lawmakers in 2021 formally removing abortion as a criminal offense, some lawmakers still want to codify a woman’s right to get an abortion.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

