A cadre of lawmakers and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sought to essentially dissolve the state Public Regulation Commission last month amid high staff turnover at the agency and frustration over having to appeal to the New Mexico Supreme Court to implement a new clean energy law.
After surviving the attempted "coup," as some critics called the legislative effort to overhaul the utility regulator, a top PRC official now says he's working on internal reforms to long-standing problems. The agency has struggled to attract and retain expert staff charged with setting utility rates and aiding in the rollout of a new energy law that would require the state to shift to zero-carbon electricity production by 2045.
But the clock is ticking.
A ballot question looms in November, asking voters to decide whether to convert the body composed of five elected commissioners to one made up of three who are appointed. The Legislature voted last year to put the question on the 2020 ballot, with sponsors citing a lack of expertise among commissioners and staff at the time.
The commission was created in the late 1990s to replace two boards appointed by the governor, but it has been mired in controversy for most of its existence.
It has faced complaints that commissioners have been too close to the industries they regulate, as well as accusations of political favoritism in hiring, and it has been plagued with infighting among commissioners and difficulty keeping staff positions filled.
PRC chief of staff Jason Montoya said the agency is considering its own plans to fix staffing problems. His ideas include reclassifying job titles, offering raises and promotions to some expert staff, and potentially partnering with the University of New Mexico to create an internship program for new professionals with the goal of hiring them full time.
State Reps. Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, and Linda Trujillo, D-Santa Fe, had aimed at similar goals, they said. But the route was far different: Their legislation would have made the PRC chief of staff a position appointed by the governor and would have shifted most of the commission's responsibility to a state department under the governor's direct control.
Montoya, several commissioners and a slew of division chiefs within the commission opposed House Bill 11. But Montoya said he said he doesn't see its defeat as a victory.
"I don’t want to frame this as a competition between us and the Legislature. We came out ahead in the fact that good ideas, thoughtful ideas and issues that the commission has been bringing to the Legislature’s attention finally got put on the table, so we were thankful for that," Montoya said.
One public regulation commissioner said recent high-level scrutiny was difficult to endure.
“We continue to do our jobs regardless, but it is painful to be judged, and I never expected to be judged in the way we were," said Commissioner Valerie Espinoza. "I just never expected that out of leaders I’ve known for years.
"I think this agency is run well. We haven’t had major problems."
PRC Chairwoman Theresa Becenti-Aguilar said she felt HB 11 was "uncalled for" and expressed frustration over a lack of dialogue between the Governor's Office and bill sponsors.
"I see that as a power grab by a small group of people," she said.
Commissioner Cynthia Hall, who supported HB 11, said she is in favor of having appointed commissioners and supports the upcoming ballot measure. She and Commissioner Stephen Fischmann wrote an op-ed arguing that appointed commissioners are better suited for the job.
Becenti-Aguilar and Espinoza said they both oppose the ballot question. Commissioners Jefferson Byrd and Fischmann did not return calls to comment on the issue, but Byrd has said in the past he opposes the ballot proposal.
After commissioners became elected officials following a successful ballot measure in 1999, "you could be a commissioner without really having any knowledge," Hall said. "It just weakened the agency."
In one effort to improve the PRC, New Mexico voters in 2012 widely approved a ballot measure calling for the Legislature to raise the qualifications required for commission candidates. In the 2013 session, lawmakers approved Senate Bill 8, which called for PRC candidates to have at least 10 years of experience in a field regulated by the agency or a combined 10 years of work experience and higher education resulting in a professional license or degree.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the Governor's Office, did not rule out the governor backing an effort similar to HB 11 to restructure the PRC in the next legislative session.
"One session at a time. These are questions for farther down the road, we're still working through the pile of legislation from this session," she wrote in an email. "So, in short: TBD."
Ray Sandoval, a spokesman for Public Service Company of New Mexico, the state's largest electric utility, said he supports efforts to make sure the commission is "sufficiently funded and staffed" and "understands that the commission's access to technical expertise and appropriate support can help shape the energy future of all New Mexicans and promote positive outcomes for our state."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.