Xander Bouhuys, age 2, chases floating “line laundry” as his grandfather reels in his kite Wednesday at SWAN Park on Santa Fe’s southwest side. Improvements at SWAN Park are included in about $12.7 million in funding for infrastructure projects around the city pending the governor’s signature.
Architect Stefan Pellegrini, with Opticos Design, helps assemble a model of the midtown area on Sept. 24, 2021, at an informational session about the midtown development project at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center. Millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements at the midtown campus are included in proposed capital outlay funding.
Xander Bouhuys, age 2, chases floating “line laundry” as his grandfather reels in his kite Wednesday at SWAN Park on Santa Fe’s southwest side. Improvements at SWAN Park are included in about $12.7 million in funding for infrastructure projects around the city pending the governor’s signature.
Architect Stefan Pellegrini, with Opticos Design, helps assemble a model of the midtown area on Sept. 24, 2021, at an informational session about the midtown development project at the Santa Fe Higher Education Center. Millions of dollars for infrastructure improvements at the midtown campus are included in proposed capital outlay funding.
They call it pork — but this variety is red meat for legislators who want to fund their community infrastructure projects.
In a year particularly flush after a revenue windfall of an additional $3.6 billion, the state’s counties, cities and tribal entities may benefit from a total of more than $1.2 billion in capital outlay money.
The proposed projects listed in House Bill 505, the capital outlay measure recently passed in the just-completed legislative session, cover the ground and the air — ranging from acequia projects to school improvements to road upgrades to athletic field enhancements to an airplane.
Officials in New Mexico’s counties say such funding is necessary to maintain services for people in their communities.
“Capital outlay is vital to us,” said Clay Campbell, chief of staff in the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office. “It makes all the difference in the world.”
Bernalillo County requested about $208.6 million in capital outlay for a variety of projects, including road improvements, housing construction and a youth services center.
But that does not mean the county will get all that money, Campbell said, noting Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham can veto individual projects before signing the bill.
Recalling a project the governor line-item vetoed in 2019, Campbell said: “I learned don’t count your money until the governor has met her deadline” for approving or vetoing legislation. This year, the date is April 7.
Hvtce Miller, the intergovernmental outreach coordinator for Santa Fe County, said funds from the capital outlay bill will be as important locally as it is in Albuquerque because “they are a debt free funding source for capital projects.”
In an email, Miller wrote projects in Santa Fe County were identified through a process with input from its departments and individual communities.
“A debt free funding source allows county funding sources to be used in other ways when state capital funds are provided,” Miller wrote.
Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, said in an interview Wednesday pork money also could be key to addressing nontraditional issues, such as teacher shortages in local schools.
She pointed out an $815,000 appropriation in HB 505 to build housing for Santa Fe Public Schools’ staff.
She said it’s an ideal tool for “recruiting and retaining teachers” who otherwise cannot afford to live here.
Other capital outlay funds earmarked for Santa Fe County include hundreds of thousands of dollars for roads and biking and hiking trails in Eldorado.
All told, Santa Fe County’s ask is about $73.4 million.
This year, Rodriguez said, Lujan Grisham agreed to team up with some lawmakers on projects to fund them with both executive and legislative capital outlay funding.
In Santa Fe, that includes nearly $5 million for infrastructure improvements at the midtown campus, Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez, who began serving in the Legislature in the mid-1990s, said this is the first year she can recall a governor teaming with lawmakers to help fund capital outlay projects.
Other Santa Fe County requests include vehicle purchases for the County Clerk’s Office, a domestic violence shelter renovation and sewer system improvements in Glorieta.
Still, capital outlay funding, even in revenue-rich years, doesn’t come without controversy: The Legislature jousted over a request to build a $10 million reproductive health care facility that would provide abortion services in Doña Ana County.
Republican lawmakers in both the House of Representatives and Senate opposed the inclusion of this item and most voted against it, as did a few Democrats.
And then there’s the airplane for the state General Services Department, headquartered in Santa Fe.
The outlay bill includes a requested $9 million for a new King Air plane for the department, which would provide flight services for all state agencies and transport for the state Department of Health’s Children’s Medical Services and children enrolled in the New Mexico School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, located in Albuquerque.
Though the state once had several aircraft in its fleet, all but one were sold during the tenure of former Gov. Susana Martinez as a way to cut government spending.
The General Services Department still has one Air King aircraft, though a separate budget request of $1.2 million has been submitted to overhaul its two engines, Rod Crawley, a spokesman for the General Services Department, wrote in an email.
He wrote the department needs a second airplane to meet the demands for the children’s medical services, which take up 50 flights per year.
“Having a single aircraft has led to frequent scheduling conflicts, which … has required CMS physicians to provide telehealth instead of in-person services,” he wrote.
There are about 1,500 capital outlay projects listed in HB 505; Governor’s Office spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said Lujan Grisham is continuing to study the bill “and will determine whether any line item vetoes are necessary.”