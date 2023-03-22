They call it pork — but this variety is red meat for legislators who want to fund their community infrastructure projects.

In a year particularly flush after a revenue windfall of an additional $3.6 billion, the state’s counties, cities and tribal entities may benefit from a total of more than $1.2 billion in capital outlay money.

The proposed projects listed in House Bill 505, the capital outlay measure recently passed in the just-completed legislative session, cover the ground and the air — ranging from acequia projects to school improvements to road upgrades to athletic field enhancements to an airplane.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.