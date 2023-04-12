State Sen. Cliff Pirtle's wife, Aysia, has sued him for divorce. Aysia Pirtle is asking for joint custody of their three children, ages 11, 7 and 5.

The lawsuit became public Wednesday, a month after Aysia said the senator was with another woman in a Santa Fe home during the legislative session's busiest week.

Aysia's discovery led to an argument loud enough to bring a sheriff's deputy to Sen. Pirtle's door.

Recommended for you