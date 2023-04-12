State Sen. Cliff Pirtle's wife, Aysia, has sued him for divorce. Aysia Pirtle is asking for joint custody of their three children, ages 11, 7 and 5.
The lawsuit became public Wednesday, a month after Aysia said the senator was with another woman in a Santa Fe home during the legislative session's busiest week.
Aysia's discovery led to an argument loud enough to bring a sheriff's deputy to Sen. Pirtle's door.
Pirtle, R-Roswell, delivered a two-word answer when the deputy timidly asked what what the argument was about. "Personal problems," the 37-year-old senator said.
Aysia said the problem was her husband's infidelity.
Public officials have no expectation of privacy if they cross obvious boundaries. One is when their behavior draws involvement from peace officers.
Sen. Pirtle understood the unwritten rules. Video of his encounter with the deputy is a public record.
Pirtle pulled his wife into the public eye by presenting himself as a contented husband and dad, a fine family man.
Aysia Pirtle and their children typically joined Pirtle on the Senate floor during the last day of a legislative session. They were the most photographed family in the Capitol. This year was different.
Instead of appearing alongside her husband, Aysia attached a public posting to her Facebook page. She quoted a passage from author Kayil York that included this line: "One day you'll look back at this wreckage and be grateful for the wound it forced you to learn from."
Sen. Pirtle didn't respond to requests for comment about the divorce case.
Pirtle entered professional politics in 2010. He was just 24 when he ran for Congress in New Mexico's 2nd District. Trite on issues, he called global warming "a hoax and myth" concocted to enrich bureaucrats.
More important, the congressional campaign marked the beginning of many public statements by Pirtle about his values.
In a questionnaire from the Albuquerque Journal, Pirtle was asked to name his greatest personal accomplishment. "Married the love of my life. Found the Lord," he replied.
No match for a far more experienced politician, Pirtle lost the congressional primary in a rout.
Pirtle bounced back quickly. He lowered his political ambitions in 2012 and defeated Democratic state Sen. Tim Jennings, who had been in office since 1979.
Pirtle's upset victory was less attributable to his campaign than to New Mexico's Republican governor, Susana Martinez. She wanted Jennings gone. Organizations loyal to Martinez spent heavily on ads slamming Jennings.
Once elected, Pirtle seemed as though he could be in the Senate as long as he wanted. No one mounted a serious challenge to him. Jennings, the strongest Democrat in the Pecos Valley, declined a rematch against Pirtle.
Commentators in New Mexico who are friendly to Republicans have mostly ignored Pirtle's marital troubles. They are the same crowd that would have attacked if a Democratic politician were in a fix like Pirtle's.
As tawdry as Pirtle's story is, it would be irresponsible to act as though it did not happen. Pirtle welcomed attention. Many times he highlighted his marriage to Aysia, his religious beliefs and his work ethic as a farmer.
He cultivated an image intended to ensconce him in the state Senate or perhaps enable him to try again for a higher office.
The attention Pirtle is receiving on the pages of The New Mexican is consistent with that of Democrats who had negative encounters with police officers.
Suspended Magistrate Court Judge Dev Atma Khalsa drew thick, dark headlines after his recent arrest on suspicion of drunken driving. Even heavier coverage in my column and elsewhere in the newspaper went to then-state Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, a drunken driver who seriously injured two people.
The Pirtles have been married since June 2005. Aysia Pirtle's petition for a divorce says they are in a state of "incompatibility and irreconcilable differences."
A District Court judge issued a temporary domestic order that applies to both the senator and Aysia. A section of her lawsuit for a divorce lists different addresses for the two. The domestic order spells out how the Pirtles should behave in interactions, such as allowing whoever moved from the marital home to pick up belongings at a reasonable time.
Pirtle's image was in his own hands for most of his 10-plus years as a senator. No longer is that the case.
He won't appreciate all the scrutiny. He earned it, though.
Each time Pirtle called attention to his kids and wife, or spoke of his regard for family time, he set the stage for his future. It was a hard fall.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.