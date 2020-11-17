Nearly a year after the oil and gas business provided a record $3.1 billion in revenue to New Mexico’s coffers, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed that industry as one of its victims, an expert on the issue told members of a key legislative committee.
“The pandemic has had so much impact because so much of it [revenue] is transportation-driven,” Bernadette Johnson of Enverus Market Intelligence, an energy industry data and software company, told the Legislative Finance Committee on Tuesday.
“We’re not seeing international travel nearly like we were, not seeing domestic travel like we were; we’re not even seeing people drive around in vehicles,” she said.
Nevertheless, Johnson said oil prices have risen from under $20 per barrel earlier this year to about $40 per barrel. It’s a hopeful sign, though long-term recovery of the industry will remain “an uphill battle.”
The drop in revenue will have a significant impact on states relying oil and gas revenue to fund public schools, road upkeep and other components of state budgets, she added.
Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, the outgoing chairman of the committee, said the reliance on oil and gas revenue is all the more apparent when $3 billion out of New Mexico’s $7 billion annual budget comes from that single source.
“Hope springs eternal that someday we’ll have a more reliable revenue stream,” Smith said. “The [oil and gas] industry has given us an extremely reliable permanent stream” that has flowed into the state’s permanent funds, which help finance public schools and other entities in New Mexico.
A Legislative Finance Committee handout from the presentation said the state’s oil crash began in March, when the pandemic reached New Mexico and led Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to declare a state of emergency.
Another factor in the bust was a collapse in price stabilization agreements among OPEC nations and Russia.
The state’s oil drilling rig count declined from a peak of 117 in March to between 40 and 50 rigs through the first week of November, according to an analysis. Johnson saidNew Mexico had 54 rigs working as of Monday.
Decreased demand and lower gas prices — a benefit for consumers — have led many oil and gas operators to shutter wells, which could be expensive to reopen as lower production levels or inactivity continues, she said.
Painting a more optimistic long-term view, she said the “better news” is that by this time next year the state should be on a price recovery trajectory that will “increase significantly and quickly into 2022-2023.”
Worldwide, a number of factors will remain in play in terms of how quickly and well the industry will recover, Johnson told the committee.
Global oil producers agreed to a historic production cut in the spring, leading to a drop in production of some 2 million barrels of oil for the time being. She said negotiations about whether that drop will be maintained are expected soon, and the outcome could add uncertainty to the equation.
Legislators from both political parties asked Johnson what impact the upcoming transition from President Donald Trump to President-elect Joe Biden will mean for the business. A recent Forbes opinion piece that looked at years of oil production rates during both Republican and Democratic presidencies concluded a president has little impact on the industry’s productivity.
Johnson, vice president of strategic analytics of Enverus Market Intelligence, said as much in her presentation, adding state policies and guidelines — more than federal regulations — play a role in the industry’s success.
“Today the higher risk is probably not from the federal level,” she said. “The bigger impact is at the state level on infrastructure, renewable [energy], legislation around flaring, all of that is more impactful than what we see at the federal level.”
Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, asked Johnson how the industry will fare if the COVID-19 crisis continues through 2021. She replied a recovery will be delayed as long as the virus continues to plague the country.
“Volatility is going to continue to happen no matter what happens” regarding COVID-19, she said.
In the interim, prices at the gas pump likely will hit an average of somewhere around the $3.50-per-gallon range sometime in 2021, she said.
Right now, those prices are hovering slightly above the $2 mark.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.