Corridors1_RGB.jpg

A herd of Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep stand in the middle of N.M. 38 in 2020 as occupants of a vehicle watch and wait. A bill that would provide $5 million in state funds to work on wildlife corridor projects across the state has already cleared the Senate and is advancing through the house. The legislation could bring in up to $20 million in matching federal funds for the projects.

 Courtesy Mark Watson/New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

Lawmakers on a House committee unanimously approved a plan to leverage state funds to draw matching federal money to work on wildlife corridor projects around the state.

Senate Bill 72, which has $5 million committed to it in the state budget proposal, could bring in $20 million in federal funds to allow the state Department of Transportation to keep working on road projects to protect animals and people alike.

"From both the wildlife connectivity and human safety standpoint, this is incredibly important," Michael Dax, the western program director for Wildlands Network, said in an interview after the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee voted 6-0 to approve the measure Tuesday.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.