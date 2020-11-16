Top lawmakers edged closer Monday to a deal with the city of Santa Fe that would allow some hearings for the 2021 legislative session to be shifted to the downtown convention center.
Members of the interim Legislative Council voted 12-4 to move forward on a lease agreement for the Santa Fe Community Convention Center on Marcy Street, where lawmakers and members of the public attending debates on proposed bills likely would have more space — and lessen risks posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — than they could in small committee rooms at the state Capitol.
The deal would cost the Legislature $250,000 for the 60-day session, which begins in mid-January.
The council's approval is not a guarantee that the Legislature will lease the space. The city's lease agreement includes an option for the Legislature to cancel at the last minute without any penalty fees.
During a virtual news conference Monday morning, Mayor Alan Webber described discussions with the state about using the convention center for the legislative session — or a special session — as an “ongoing dialogue.”
“There's a lot of discussion at the state level about what's possible and … how do you keep people safe,” he said. “We continue to try to be a good partner and if we can work with the state, we will. If they have other plans that they feel are safe and keep people healthy and get the public's business done, we're good with that, too.”
Lawmakers, meanwhile, also have not yet come to an agreement on other details about how to conduct the session safely as COVID-19 continues to surge.
Legislators in both political parties have urged leaders to hold the session remotely or delay it until the Legislature can convene more safely in a way that ensures the public has full access. But both options could violate a provision in the New Mexico Constitution.
Monday's Legislative Council hearing came as the state began a two-week shutdown of nonessential services and a renewed stay-at-home order from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, which she called a "reset" intended to dramatically slow the virus's spread. Lujan Grisham announced Friday she planned to call a special session before the year's end to address the growing needs of New Mexicans who have suffered an economic toll during the pandemic.
She indicated that might mean redirecting up to $100 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide relief for individuals and businesses.
The special session would be held virtually, the governor said, to reduce health risks from COVID-19. Neither the Governor's Office nor the Legislative Council provided any new details Monday about plans for the special session.
Lujan Grisham on Friday also urged lawmakers to find a way to delay some or all of the workload for the 2021 regular session.
Noting two factors that could affect the session in January — the rising number of COVID-19 cases and promising news of another vaccine — Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth told other members of the Legislative Council on Monday that "it's hard to really make a final decision on how exactly we do the session."
Keeping the convention center on hold for possible use gives lawmakers an option, regardless of whether they end up holding the session in person, virtually or some combination of both, said Wirth, D-Santa Fe.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, a fellow Santa Fe Democrat, agreed. "A lot is changing on the vaccine front … on all sorts of levels," he said. "So keeping our options open makes sense."
Lujan Grisham and state health officials have warned repeatedly that the virus is likely to continue surging in New Mexico through the holiday season before any vaccine is available.
Egolf and other Democrats on the Legislative Council said the public could participate in a virtual session using a cellphone or computer with internet access.
Egolf said there was "tremendous" public participation via Zoom and telephone calls when lawmakers convened for a special session in June. The Capitol was closed to the public, but committee hearings and chamber floor debates were livestreamed.
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, who has urged a delay in the 2021 session, countered Egolf's claim. He argued many residents in rural parts of the state "believe they were cut out, they were excluded, they did not know what was happening, when it was happening."
Rep. Debbie Armstrong, D-Albuquerque, who initially pushed for a delay in the 2021 session, said Monday she has since decided it should be held virtually.
Some lawmakers asked if it would be possible to follow constitutional mandates by opening the session in person Jan. 19, as scheduled, and then adjourning until it's safer to reconvene.
Egolf said yes — but only if the majority of both the House and Senate voted for such a move. One chamber could decide to meet in person while the other holds virtual debates, he added.
Most members of the council favored the plan to reserve the convention center.
But outgoing Sen. Clemente Sanchez, a Democrat from Grants, questioned whether opening up a second building for the session was a smart move.
"You’re just moving, spreading the virus around or bringing it back from other areas," he said.
Sanchez, who lost his bid for reelection, urged legislators to convene as planned in January, address the budget and other key bills quickly, and then adjourn for a while.
"Then come back to a special or extraordinary session to cover all the other legislation," he said.
"We need to pass a budget," Sanchez said, adding any other measures can wait.
Staff writer Daniel Chacón contributed to this report.
