Rep. Daymon Ely in October brandishes a draft of a proposal to add a tiebreaking member to a pair of the Legislature’s internal investigations committees. A vote on the proposed change failed then but passed Monday.

A panel that oversees the inner workings of the Legislature on Monday approved policy changes designed to strengthen procedures that deal with the investigation of harassment claims against lawmakers. 

Though efforts to push the proposal forward had failed on a tie vote in October, members of the Legislative Council voted 9-7 on Monday to approve it without changes or new material in the policy. 

The policy adds a fifth and tiebreaking member to a pair of existing interim ethics committees charged with investigating harassment claims against legislators. The fifth member would not be a member of the Legislature but an outside attorney with a background in harassment issues. 

