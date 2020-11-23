Legislators hoping to spend no more than a day attempting to pass a bill funneling some $330 million in federal funds to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic may face a last-minute roadblock during a special session that begins Tuesday.
Some Republicans in the House of Representatives believe the bill — which would use existing federal CARES Act funding to provide economic relief for small businesses, the unemployed and those facing difficulty paying housing and rental costs — may not do enough to alleviate the struggles New Mexicans face from the crisis. They plan to introduce at least one amendment to deal with the state’s depleted unemployment claim fund.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said in a Monday afternoon news conference that after more than a week of discussions and negotiation, House Republicans “unexpectedly” withdrew their support for the bill earlier in the day.
Based on the draft bill, the legislation would appropriate $194 million for one-time unemployment compensation to bolster unemployment checks by $300 a week for four weeks.
Another $100 million is earmarked toward a small business grant fund allowing up to $50,000 per business, with a prioritization of the hospitality and restaurant industry. A smaller pot of $15 million would provide emergency housing assistance, while another $5 million will go to shoring up the state’s many food banks with emergency funds.
Another $5 million is earmarked to help low-income residents in the form of a one-time disbursement of $750 per household for those who did not get a federal economic impact stipend.
The bill also calls for a $10 million draw from the state’s general fund to the state Department of Health to pay for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and to help implement a vaccine for the respiratory illness as soon as one is approved by the federal government.
Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, said the federal funds were originally appropriated by state lawmakers in the June special session but not yet expended.
“The funds were designated for agency budgets to shore up state programming and the state’s COVID-19 response because, at the time, the state had greater reason to be concerned about the state’s budget outlook,” she wrote in an email.
Egolf said proposals of cooperation he extended to House Republicans on the legislation “has been rejected at the 11th hour,” adding fast action is needed as the effects of the pandemic’s reach “become more crippling by the day.”
Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia and minority floor leader, disputed Egolf’s contention that he walked away from the negotiating table. Rather, he said, House Republicans wanted a clause put into the bill addressing the fact that New Mexico is borrowing tens of thousands of dollars from the federal government to pay off jobless claims since the state’s unemployment claim fund dried up in September.
He said Egolf initially said it was a good idea but did not put the language into the bill.
Townsend said Republicans intend to introduce amendments to the bill Tuesday to include a provision that maintains the state will not increase unemployment insurance rates for employers.
While acknowledging businesses and residents in New Mexico need help, House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said the bill lacks safeguards.
“It’s almost like we’re throwing the money out — anybody who wants to catch it can,” he said. “It’s kind of like shoveling money out the back door.”
Still, Montoya said he anticipates passage of the bill.
“The Democrats, quite frankly, they have nearly 2-to-1 numbers in both chambers,” he said.
Democrats in the House hold a 46-24 advantage.
Meanwhile, Senate Republicans seemed more receptive to the bill’s intent and signaled a desire to work with Democrats to move the legislation forward quickly.
The new Senate minority leader, Greg Baca of Belen, said he’s only seen a draft of the bill but that it’s “fairly straightforward” and shouldn’t be contentious, barring any amendments or surprises that may turn up.
“The bill is basically a disbursal of federal funds, and really what we’re looking to do is get those funds disbursed to New Mexicans to make sure they don’t revert back to the federal government,” he said.
Although it will be helpful now, the legislation is only a temporary fix, Baca said.
“This is basically a Band-Aid,” he said. “We need to really be looking at in the upcoming session [in January] or even immediately … some relief to businesses in the form of reopening so we can get our normal revenue sources back online, both in the form of gross receipts for the businesses and income and wages for the workers.”
Sen. Steve Neville, R-Aztec, agreed.
“I don’t have any heartburn over any of it,” Neville said of the draft legislation. “It’s got some unemployment relief, which I think we need, and some good support for small businesses, which will help them get back on their feet.”
Rep. Phelps Anderson, R-Roswell, said the brevity of the draft bill — just seven pages — “gives one pause for further consideration. That’s a lot of subject in one bill — $330 million in seven pages,” he said.
“But I’m certainly aware of the need to address economic recovery efforts in New Mexico,” he added.
Both chambers plan to introduce identical copies of the bill at the same time to get the process moving quickly, said Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe and majority leader for the Senate.
“That way if one chamber runs into some issues, we have both chambers working on it, which will help expedite it,” he said.
Egolf said the bill will be sent to at least one committee — House Appropriations and Finance — for vetting before the full House membership takes a vote on it.
Wirth said the Senate will not run the bill through any committee, choosing instead to consider the bill on the floor as a Committee of the Whole, meaning the entire Senate body of 42 members will discuss it as if it were a committee hearing.
“That way all of the members can ask questions of the experts,” Wirth said. The Senate would have to then take part in a final vote of approval on the bill when it is heard on the floor.
The state has to appropriate the funds by the end of this calendar year, although they do not have to be used by the recipients that quickly.
Questioned about whether lawmakers could pull off the feat in just one day, Egolf replied, “We will be done” Tuesday.
Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming and outgoing chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, wondered if that was possible.
“The challenge is not going to be whether that bill gets through,” he said. “It’s whether we can get it in and out of there quickly and [accomplish] the governor’s wish for a one-day session. The verdict is still out on that component.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.