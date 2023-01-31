A package of legislation introduced by a former police officer known for his tough-on-crime proposals was blocked Tuesday by Democrats on the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee.

While the panel could vote to revive the five bills sponsored by Republican Rep. Bill Rehm of Albuquerque, the decision to table them likely means they are dead for the remainder of the legislative session.

"This Legislature has no desire to prosecute criminals — period," Rehm said after the hearing. "I can't believe how we're not going after crime."

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community