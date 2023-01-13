Sophia Hale with Teeniors assists Thelma Fournier in creating a legal document Wednesday during a session at the Palo Duro Senior Center in Albuquerque. Teeniors is an Albuquerque-based support group where young people help older adults with their computer needs.
Tess Reynolds, with Teeniors, assists Betty Spear with photo organization and listing items for sale online using her computer Wednesday during a help session at Palo Duro Senior Center in Albuquerque.
In the nine months she has worked to help seniors understand how to use the internet, 21-year-old Dua Hussain has seen their faces light up like a computer screen when they finally get it.
Now they have entry to a world they never knew before, said Hussain, who works for Teeniors, an Albuquerque-based tech support group of teens and young people who teach seniors how to use a computer.
The seniors’ inability to access the internet simply because they never learned to use it serves as a metaphor for the one in five New Mexicans who do not have broadband access, Hussain said in an interview.
She said her experiences with each one of those seniors is “a representation on a smaller scale of what the state is experiencing overall. If you don’t have the technology, how will you learn to use it? If you don’t have the internet to start with, how could you even fathom using the internet or accessing it?”
It’s a challenge New Mexico is trying to overcome as it remains in the bottom 10 of states in terms of providing affordable internet access to residents, according to a recent report from the policy organization BroadbandNow.
For overall broadband access, New Mexico only ranks 39th, a slight improvement over past years, BroadbandNow reports.
One barrier to providing internet service, experts say, is finding an answer to a question federal, state and local officials are grappling with: Just where are all the unserved communities and people?
At stake is, potentially, hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds which could be made available to states depending on Federal Communications Commission broadband maps.
“What gets measured gets done,” said Tyler Cooper, editor-in-chief at BoradbandNow, in an interview. “Historically we’ve had a measurement challenge across the country, especially in areas where it is very difficult to assess where service is and isn’t. New Mexico isn’t immune to this problem.”
One challenge, he said, is the FCC will use internet provider data to determine a certain neighborhood or street has access to internet service as long as just one household in that area has internet. That doesn’t mean the entire area does, he added.
The FCC recently released a national broadband map designed to help identify areas with unserved or underserved internet needs. States, municipalities and individual consumers were urged to review the maps and challenge them if they had reason to believe there was erroneous information in them.
Friday was the deadline to do that.
Based on the FCC broadband map data to date, the state Office of Broadband Access and Expansion is recommending well over 28,000 corrections to the map, suggesting the FCC has mischaracterized many locations as being served or underserved when they may in fact be totally unserved, said Erin Thompson, spokeswoman for the state office, in an interview.
While challenges and corrections to the map may be in the works, the Legislature may have to step in and provide funding to ensure internet service maps are accurate, said Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque.
“A big first step is to invest dollars to put together a complete map of where broadband is and isn’t, what speeds we are delivering at and where the gaps exist,” Padilla, who cosponsored legislation to set up the broadband access and expansion agency, said in an interview.
He said he expects the issue of expanding access to broadband to be “front and center” in the coming legislative session, scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Some financial help from the state is likely on the way. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive budget recommendations includes about $146 million for broadband expansion initiatives, while the Legislative Finance Committee’s budget recommendation is “$65.5 million for broadband and cybersecurity programs.”
In addition, New Mexico is getting $123 million in federal funding from the $10 billion capital projects fund in the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan act, money that will help the state expand internet access opportunities for residents.
Hussain, a University of New Mexico senior, said she hopes New Mexico can resolve the problem within five years.
“We’re living in the 21st century, the age of technology,” Hussain said. “My hope is everyone in New Mexico has access to the internet by then, even if they don’t plan to use it.”