In the nine months she has worked to help seniors understand how to use the internet, 21-year-old Dua Hussain has seen their faces light up like a computer screen when they finally get it.

Now they have entry to a world they never knew before, said Hussain, who works for Teeniors, an Albuquerque-based tech support group of teens and young people who teach seniors how to use a computer.

The seniors’ inability to access the internet simply because they never learned to use it serves as a metaphor for the one in five New Mexicans who do not have broadband access, Hussain said in an interview.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

