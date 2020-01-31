Hundreds rallied outside the Capitol building in Santa Fe on Friday afternoon in opposition to a proposal backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to allow police to seize firearms from people deemed to be an "extreme risk" to themselves or others.
The Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Order Act is one of the governor's top priorities during the 30-day 2020 legislative session. Lujan Grisham and other supporters say it would make it easier to thwart mass shooting and suicides, and would make New Mexico one of 17 other states and the District of Columbia that have similar measures known as "red-flag" laws.
But Republicans and the National Rifle Association are staunch opponents and argue that the legislation amounts to an attempt to roll back people's Second Amendment right to own a firearm.
Thirty of 33 New Mexico sheriffs oppose the legislation, and a handful of sheriffs were present at the rally Friday.
Among the hundreds of demonstrators was Julian Gutierrez — a Raton resident originally from Juarez, Mexico, who became a U.S. citizen in January — who said he sees the red-flag legislation the way many at the rally do: an infringement on his rights.
“I think they’re looking at it the wrong way," he said. "They’re punishing the law-abiding people that own guns that haven’t done anything because of a few people with mental issues and stuff like that are causing a lot of mass shootings or just regular shootings. And we’re being punished for it.”
