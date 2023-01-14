John Arthur Smith doesn’t miss any of it.

Doesn’t miss the 600-mile round-trip drives from Deming to Santa Fe; the long nights at the Roundhouse hashing out legislation; the headaches that come with making tough and often unpopular decisions.

Like many who’ve seen their legislative careers come to an end — some of their own volition; others by voters’ decisions — Smith admits to feeling pangs of nostalgia when a new session is about to begin. But for the longtime state senator, considered an institution by some after his long tenure as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, nostalgia and wistfulness are two different things.

John Arthur Smith

Former Sen. John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, says he's happy to have entered post-political life.
5450405__MG_8727_CMYK.jpg

Outgoing state Rep. Kelly Fajardo, R-Los Lunas, chose not to seek reelection after 10 years in the Legislature. But she's not leaving the Capitol behind; she plans to register as a lobbyist.
011223_RogerMpntoya03rgb.jpg

Outgoing state Rep. Roger Montoya on Friday in his home studio in Velarde.
092622_JG_SotoProtest4.jpg

Outgoing state Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, is returning to his law practice.

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

