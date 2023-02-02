Too often I criticize state legislators for being self-interested and self-absorbed. Many have such generous spirits they throw around tax exemptions like green confetti.

For instance, lawmakers gave a break to retailers who sell lottery tickets. These transactions can be deducted from gross receipts taxes.

Lotteries are a bad bet. But because the state operates a lottery, legislators feel duty-bound to perpetuate the numbers game. Exempting retailers from a tax encourages them to continue marketing those shiny scratch tickets on behalf of the government.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

