The Senate moved quickly to confirm three more of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's cabinet secretaries Wednesday.
But one gubernatorial appointee was not on the list — nor has he been scheduled for a confirmation hearing yet.
That's James Mountain, Lujan Grisham's choice to head the state Indian Affairs Department and who has come under fire from critics who say he shouldn't get the job due to sexual assault allegations from a decade-and-a-half ago.
Mountain, a former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo and the governor’s appointee to be the next secretary of Indian Affairs, was accused of rape in 2007 and indicted on a number of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery, the following year. The case was dismissed in 2010 after the prosecution said it did not have enough evidence to take it to trial. The court record was put under seal.
Some lawmakers and advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous women raised concerns about the appointment last week, saying the sexual assault charges should disqualify Mountain from serving. At the very least, they said, the Senate Rules Committee, which initially questions and vets appointees before the full Senate votes on them, should conduct a deep dive when questioning him.
"No comment — but ask me again tomorrow," Rules chair Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque, said Wednesday when asked whether her committee has planned a confirmation hearing for Mountain.
Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, said in an interview Mountain "deserves to have a hearing on the issue to clear everything up. Without a hearing it will hang over his head."
Last week, members of the state’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force expressed disappointment over the governor’s selection of Mountain to lead the department — which would also make Mountain or his designee chairman of the task force. Some members threatened to resign if Mountain is appointed.
"We're concerned this will not make it into Senate Rules for a full confirmation hearing," Angel Charley, executive director of the Albuquerque-based Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, said in an interview Wednesday.
Cabinet secretaries don't need Senate confirmation to serve in their positions. One of former Gov. Susana Martinez's cabinet secretary appointees, Hanna Skandra, served as secretary of the state Public Education Department for four years before being officially confirmed by the Senate.
Charley said her group is "struggling with how to deal with his possible confirmation. As survivors we know how to safety plan and we may be required to do it."
Lujan Grisham's office has said she does not intend to withdraw Mountain's nomination and that critics should "respect the judicial process and acknowledge the results,” as gubernatorial spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said in a statement last week. Hayden said in an interview Wednesday the governor's office had not yet submitted the necessary paperwork to get the hearing going.
"She would like for him to be secretary," Hayden said.