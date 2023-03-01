The Senate moved quickly to confirm three more of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's cabinet secretaries Wednesday.

But one gubernatorial appointee was not on the list — nor has he been scheduled for a confirmation hearing yet. 

That's James Mountain, Lujan Grisham's choice to head the state Indian Affairs Department and who has come under fire from critics who say he shouldn't get the job due to sexual assault allegations from a decade-and-a-half ago.

