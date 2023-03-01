While a number of governor-appointed Cabinet secretaries have been confirmed by the Senate this year, there has been no hearing scheduled for one of the most controversial of the appointees. 

That's James Mountain, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's choice to head the state Indian Affairs Department and who has come under fire from critics who say he shouldn't get the job due to sexual assault allegations from a decade and a half ago.

Mountain, a former governor of San Ildefonso Pueblo and the governor’s appointee to be the next secretary of Indian Affairs, was accused of rape in 2007 and indicted on a number of related charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery, the following year.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.