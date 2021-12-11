The House of Representatives approved a redistricting map that gives Democrats a comfortable lead in all three congressional districts and allows Hispanic voters a majority voice.
Democratic advocates say the plan — Senate Bill 1 — will lead to three congressional representatives representing both urban and rural districts, tying the two communities together more. The vote to approve was 44-24.
Republican critics said that because part of the borders of all three districts skirt the greater Albuquerque region, it’s possible three congressional representatives could be elected from that city who have little interest in or connection to the state’s rural communities.
And, they say, all three proposed congressional districts now favor Democrats in terms of the number of voters and election records.
“It looks to me like the Senate plan purposefully makes the current competitive districts uncompetitive,” said Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell, during a roughly three-hour floor debate on the bill Saturday.
“That is not by happenstance; that is by design, and it is politically motivated,” he said.
Democrats and Republicans in both the House and Senate have accused the other party of attempting to gerrymander — the act of redistricting maps for Congress, the Legislature and the Public Education Commission to the benefit of one political party. The Legislature is holding a special session to redraw those lines based on recent U.S. census statistics, as is required every 10 years.
Rep. Georgene Louis, D-Albuquerque and co-sponsor of the bill with Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, said the new maps also honor the desire of Native American communities, some of which want representation, and thus more influence, in at least two of the three districts.
She said SB 1, which extends the northern 3rd Congressional District, long a Democratic stronghold, down into the southeastern part of the state as far as Hobbs, makes that district more “competitive” in future congressional races.
Although the new map gives Democrats a voter advantage in that district — 47 percent-plus Democratic to just over 30 percent Republican — some state Republican leaders don’t disagree with that thinking.
Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs — a city that would be split in half between the 2nd and 3rd congressional districts under SB 1 — said that if the population of that region continues to grow with more Republican voters, “they [Democrats] may be surprised if my area gets unhappy. I think we can generate a much higher interest in elections and create a higher voter turnout, and that could be interesting.”
“I would be interested in how the current congresswoman [Teresa Leger Fernández] feels about that map.”
She said it’s possible her area could field a competitive Republican candidate by the 2026 election.
Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, thinks that could be done sooner. He said the congressional map, which the Senate approved Friday, could diminish the power of the Democrat-held 3rd Congressional District.
“It’s a risk that is being taken,” in that Democrats may think they can make inroads in the traditionally Republican part of the state, he said. Despite the Democratic advantage, “with the right candidate who really speaks to the independents and people frustrated with the Democratic Party, we could pull off a win even in the next election.”
Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, said concerns about congressional leaders ignoring rural communities are likely unfounded. She said any congressional leader who does that “will not be in office very long.”
“I think it is a huge advantage to have three districts where there are both urban and rural issues [represented],” she told the assembly. “Because those congresspersons who are elected will have a much broader understanding of what is facing both rural New Mexico and urban New Mexico.”
The GOP could run to the middle and give itself a chance, but I suspect that is the last thing on its mind. As Mike Johnson said, to the victor goes the spoils, whether it be a red or a blue state.
Like Nott's prior article, this one is not clear.
What is clear is the prejudicial headline. (Headline seems to say Dems get unfair advantage, but facts seem to say Dems prevail in 3 districts anyhow?)
I keep hoping for a coherent, balanced view. Yet to see it.
The headline is correct and accurate, do you think the Ds aren't getting an advantage out of this process? Everyone knows they are, and since they control all three branches of government by large margins, as well as 4 out of 5 Congressional seats, that is not a surprise. The headline doesn't say the advantage is unfair or even unearned. As with Texas, which we have been hearing about ad infinitum, to the victor goes the spoils, politics is not fair, just like life. I think this article, and all the others lays out the facts clearly about what is going on. It seems like you are wanting a certain answer to it all, what is it you want to believe is happening here?
The bill will pass and the overall effect will be negligible, The 3 large population centers of far far left Santa Fe, far left Las Cruces, and now lean left ABQ decide statewide elections. The legislature will stay Dem as always and the beat goes on. We Republicans don't even field candidates for offices in these central NM counties where the Lord himself couldn't win as a Republican. As I mentioned in my previous comment, only the southern congressional district may go Dem and you folks will have complete ownership. We could include the whole east side and Fernandez would still win this district.
By shamefully dividing obvious communities of interest (eg ABQ, Rio Rancho & Hobbs), could it be that the D pols are outsmarting themselves? At a national level, rural & working class areas have already fled that club. Hispanics seem to be running for the exits. If this trend takes hold here, could this map portend three R districts? It may seem like a stretch now but the D party has become exquisitely skilled at distancing itself from its traditional constituencies. Most who work with their hands for a living want zero to do with this wokey outfit. I trust them exactly the same amount I trust the Rs -- not even a teensy bit.
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼
New Mexicans vote Dem more times than not anyway. Same old same old. The real issue here is the mid terms, where the GOP is set to re take both houses of congress. No need for gerrymandering in this case, it's all about Biden's failure as president. he will continue to be a dismal failure in the future but at least he will be hog tied by a GOP Congress so he doesn't do anything ridiculously stupid.
Very true, and as so many are pointing out, the GOP is being wildly successful in so many much larger states than NM at gerrymandering, NM, as usual, is an afterthought and in last place again. This will do them no good nationally, but we rural moderate/conservatives will suffer locally.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
👍🏼
It really would be quite easy to draw fair congressional district maps based on population density. But the GOP would never agree to it because it would guarantee their demise. Just take a look at Texas’ congressional districts. They are completely and totally absurd and an insult to the very idea of representational government . So go ahead and cry your crocodile tears folks. You can use the “two wrongs don’t make a right” argument all you want, but the truth is you want the Democrats to go to a boxing match with one arm tied behind their back. Between Merrick Garland and “Stop the Steal” it is obvious to anyone except the most brainwashed partisan that the GOP has no interest in democracy or the integrity of elections.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
👎🏼
Dims can't outduel part of trump insurrection sleaze. Day late and dollar short, to say the least.
This is dumb and weak, and to compare New Mexico to states where what they do matters? Ha! Thanks for the chuckles.
The governor will lap up this dog food bowl of sleaze loudly, that's who she is, but this undemocratic disenfranchisement is what one expects from hellholes like Florida and Texas etc, not The Land of Enchantment.
Our slimmest of hope lies in different paths altogether. No holding breath with this fool house or admin.
Strap in for more farce to come soon.
That’s understood.
John Cook you are wrong. The Aamodt "Settlement" was not settled by the parties named in the suit. The City and County of Santa Fe pushed their way into the process to take water from the Pojoaque Basin and move it over the hill into the Santa Fe watershed and feed development in Santa Fe. In the process my right to drill a well on my property was taken away. The whole thing got hijacked. They should've built a regional wastewater treatment system and retired septic systems.
It would be the first case in history to not be settled by the parties to a lawsuit. It is the parties who must sign off on an agreed settlement as was done in this case. You didn't agree. You weren't a party in the case. The parties in the lawsuit did agree.
[thumbup]Correctamundo Mr. Brockwell. Not everyone agreed, only the ones getting paid off did, like the pueblos and city and county.
Hearing all these presumptive Republicans complain about the unfairness of gerrymandering would be hilarious if it wasn’t so tragically myopic. But at least we get to hear a certain regular commentator call everyone who disagrees with him “ignorant”. Again.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Dictatorship in New Mexico? 538 which is better at analyzing this sort of thing than most of us, classifies 2 of the 3 proposed New Mexico districts as "highly competitive." Texas, they find has one out of 38 districts "highly competitive." So which state is headed toward a dictatorship?
In the 19 states which have officially adopted their new districts and which have more than a single district, 538 finds only 12 "highly competitive" districts -- less than 1 of 10 new districts. New Mexico -- with two out of 3 -- looks good.
As I see it, the 3 districts are overwhelmingly registered Ds, the least advantage is 6 points I believe. That is not "highly competitive" in anyone's mind, except maybe Nate's, he should stick to baseball, remember he also predicted Hillary would win.
Maybe tiny districts centered over Yvette Herrell’s, Steve Pearce’s, and Couy Griffin’s houses would be more to your liking, Mike?
Mike, the three districts favor dems because the whole state favors dems. All you are seeing is the so sad for you reality of republicans losing support as the country recognizes you are killing us with your policies on global warming and pollution, robbing us with your tax breaks for the rich while letting the country rot, and lying to us about all of it.
Republicans, like you, are on the wrong side of every issue that matters to the greater population and people are leaving the party. Plus, lots are just dying of covid while crashing hospitals since you guys are also the anti-vax and anti-mask party.
As we get closer to Christmas, it helps to remember Melania’s famous and heartfelt words paying tribute to this holiday in celebration of various religious themes - “Who gives a $&#* about Christmas stuff?”
Republicans just aren’t very likable these days.
Also Devin, do you agree with the underlying premise of the maps that rural and city dwellers, who have little in common, need to be jammed together? That kind of past gerrymandering gave us our state rep, do you like that result? Maybe you like her now?
Dems have an overwhelming majority in the legislature, they own all statewide offices, both senatorial seats, and 2 of the 3 congressional districts. That southern district fly in the ointment has to be changed so that the entire state is Dem. They care about the poor and minorities and the environment. I think they care about rural folks too. We Rs only care about the rich. We poor Hispanics who live out in the country will have a bigger voice now. We think differently from regular Americans and we all think alike. Indians same. We have special needs I think. If Texas can gerrymander, so can we.
Its all about political power, not fairness. That map is incredibly gerrymandered. But I expect nothing less. What the Republicans do in red states, the Democrats do in blue ones.
The 'both parties do it' mantra. That's wrong in gerrymandering. The term comes from districts made so contorted they look like salamanders. Or worse. Look at the Texas maps if you want to see how they look. The New Mexico maps are compact by comparison and, more importantly, make each district more competitive.
B.S. That Northern district "salamanders" its way to the SE so the 2nd district could be hosed, just as Rep. Egolf said it would be.
[thumbup]Right Khal. And the entire underlying premise of Joe's maps is that they should jam together rural and city dwellers, which of course dilutes and disenfranchises rural moderate/conservatives of both parties and independents. Rural and city people have very little in common, jamming them together to dilute rural voters accomplishes nothing except an advantage to the left wing.
The map makes all 3 districts more competitive. That's a good thing unless you like 'safe' districts which breed polarized politics. Didn't you read the Rs in this article saying they can now win all 3 districts?
I like districts that are geographically coherent. District 3 is a laugher.
Hmmm. Has Senate Bill 1 passed the Senate? Presumably. Did the House amend the bill in any way so it has to go back to the Senate? Or was the bill unamended in the House so it is on the way to the Governor? Wouldn't it be interesting to know those things?
"Democratic advocates say the plan — Senate Bill 1 — will lead to three congressional representatives representing both urban and rural districts, tying the two communities together more." Absolutely ludicrous and ridiculous, and utter nonsense. My state rep district was gerrymandered that way a while back, and all it did was dilute the rural moderate/conservative people with far left wing city people, thus disenfranchising them. And as a result, a grifter got elected, exactly what city folks wanted and they are too ignorant to tell the difference.
When Texas, Florida, Ohio, and Georgia get fair districts let us know. Republicans are well known for outrageous gerrymandering that gets hauled into court all the time.
The best way to do this is by algorithm with pre-agreed parameters. Both parties gerrymander and if you don’t like it and don’t condemn republican gerrymandering, you are just performing political theater to attack democrats.
There you go again, with your utter nonsense, juvenile "if they do it we can too", otherwise known as "2 wrongs must make a right".
No, Mike. Wrong yet again. Look at what I said - It was in effect that two wrongs are still wrong and we need to switch to an impartial method to draw these borders. Did you totally miss the word “algorithm” or are you just leaving facts out intentionally again?
That said, New Mexico is more democrat than republican so any method based on fairness stands a really good chance of doing effectively what the democrats here have just done.
Republicans becoming minorities is the situation in the larger country as well. Republicans have really disgraced themselves and their party over the last decade or so and people are leaving the republican party to become democrats or independents. They are sick of the games, anti-Amercanism, anti-democracy, disenfranchisement, vote fraud, and anti-rule of law behavior of republicans.
Don’t like the low numbers? See about dumping Trump, McConnell, Graham, Meadows, Boebert, Greene, Gaetz, Johnson, Abbott, DeSantis, Jordan, et al, ad nauseum. Your underlying problem (over lying?) is republican misleaders turning away their own constituents.
This may bring the acequia system to an end with city representatives not understanding their needs. This move brings us closer to a one party system which is another word for dictatorship. Democrats all over the state will be ignored by the privileged few like Egolf and MLG only looking at their self interest. This hurt everyone and goes against the American way of life to a 3rd world dictatorship.
Oh please, Richard. What a red herring....Any politician who ignores the power of the acequia associations does not understand the political dynamics in this state.
They have in State Rep District 46, with Aamodt jammed down our throats, our acequia water rights, and well rights, stolen to give to rich special interests. They did it by diluting the acequia, rural people with far left wing city folks who are so ignorant they cannot tell a grifter from an honest politician like we rural, acequia people can.
So indignant when all that’s happening is republicans are losing their free ride…
And the left can’t tell a grifter from an honest politician? Which party is the party of Trump?
Republicans don’t seem to be able to spot a grifter when it’s painted orange and blathering gibberish about sedition, a stolen election, and how he gets along so well with strong-arm dictators — right in front of them. In fact, they pay good money to go see the failure in chief. That’s grifting in real time. You don’t see that?
Can you spot the grifter, Mike?
Most people involved in Aamodt agree with the outcome. We know that because after about 40 years of litigation most of the people involved came to an agreed settlement. It was only 'jammed down' the throats of the ones who thought the litigation should be endless. The settlement was an agreed compromise.
Mr. Fields, do you even know what a grifter is? "..a person who engages in petty or small-scale swindling." My state rep stole thousands of $$ from tax payers, and paid back next to nothing, Trump is not like that, and even if he was, your persistent, juvenile, "if they do it we can too", and 2 wrong must make a right" is getting tiresome. Read about her, you obviously are ignorant of the facts about her......https://www.santafenewmexican.com/news/local_news/two-democratic-party-officials-call-on-romero-to-quit-house-race-over-reimbursement-scandal/article_862e462d-1611-50cb-ac28-16606cf0458b.html
“Mr. Fields, do you even know what a grifter is? "..a person who engages in petty or small-scale swindling."”
Mike, when you’re right, you’re right. Trump et al. are giant scale swindlers. Grifter only captures the deceptive nature of Trump republicans but I have to agree, the word doesn’t do them justice. But 20 years or so in the Federal penitentiary might.
I so hope we can do that experiment.
Mr Cook, I also lived in the middle of the settlement and knew everyone for miles around me and not one was happy about the settlement. We had water rights that were taken with out financial consideration. You are mistaken or thinking of another water case.
I hope you have read what most of us think up here about this gerrymandering Ms. Beninato: "Northern New Mexico residents have expressed their dislike of the proposal. They believe it would quiet their voices, but their complaints were ignored. Paula Garcia, executive director of the New Mexico Acequia Association, said the map would “erode the voice of traditional land-based communities in Northern New Mexico, and it diminishes the voice of our communities of interest.”"
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Exactly Richard, well said.
Aww. No tears for democrats in Texas, Florida, Ohio, or Georgia?
Let us know when you condemn republican gerrymandering in other states, ok?
Goes both ways Robert.... Since you dems are doing it here now, no more complaining about those States OK?
Thank you. Whattaboutisms are gettin' old on this subject.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Juvenile, repetitive, and irrelevant, Mr. Field's MO.
Just pointing out the crocodile tears of the right, Emily. My other posts on redistricting are that it should be done by impartial rules instead of free hand to dilute opposing votes and power.
Not one of you has complained about republican gerrymandering so I thought I’d point it out - and you still don’t.
You guys are just upset now that you’re now on the receiving end, but nothing but crickets about other states where republicans are way more egregious and districts look like outlines of snakes.
Mr. Fields: Do we really expect fairness from people who tried to reverse a presidential election? Do we expect justice and equality from a political party that is trying to take us back to the 19th century and establish a “Christian nation”? They can do what I did when I moved away from Texas—I voted with my feet!
Very true, Russ.
Robert Fields, I'm concerned about gerrymandering in MY State, where my vote counts when it comes to local policy.
And Russell, the more libs that flee Texas, the better off Texas will be....I may take the spot you vacated! New Mexico is going the way of California. Nothing good about that.
I think it would have been foolish if Democrats had done anything differently considering what Republicans are doing in Texas, Georgia, Arizona, and Florida.
The vast majority of the increased population in those states are non-white, but are gerrymandered more than ever. Their Congressional Districts have become more white majority than ever.
There's either going to be another bloody Civil War fought over this resulting in non-white rule in this country, or the laws in this country are going to be changed resulting in non-white rule.
Republicans will likely choose the bloody path, but the end result will be the same as the bloodless path.
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
[thumbup]
So Ms. Butler, do you have your AR-15 ready for this "bloody path" you are predicting? Exaggerated paranoia much?
Mike, the libs have always accused the right of fearmongering....well, they are doing it on steroids lately.
[thumbup]
A little hysteria is a good thing, eh?
From Rep. Chris Chandler who switched from Republican to Democrat to win her seat. A woman of NO scruples, who cost the US taxpayers some million of dollars with her incompetence as LANL counsel. She cosponsored the LEDA Recovery Act with Brian Egolf, giving away some $200 million in GRANTS with no oversight, and immune to IPRA requests, so we can't see the grant applications. That's Chris for you, crooked as they come, like Egolf. A dangerous pair.
Thank you SFNM for including the map. The people of New Mexico elected a Democratic Governor, Senate, House and Congressional delegation, and the state legislature is following that vote, as they should. The Congressional districts have been judged competitive and analyzed to be compact and contiguous, so by definition are not gerrymanders. Alligator lizards, fast and keen, which I like, yes, the session has been fast and fair, judging by Republican hopes for party growth in the new districts. Not going to happen, 1,000 retired federal prosecutors said Mueller's report contains dozen indictable offenses, when Trump is out of office. As Gandhi said, tyrants always fall. Always. The GOP is circling the drain.
