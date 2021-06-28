The day before he died, Glenn Buckland told his wife, Kati, "If I had access, today would be the day."
The retired Rio Rancho businessman, dying from leukemia, was speaking about a mix of prescribed drugs to end his life before the pain became unbearable.
"If he could have ended his life one day before he died, he would have," Kati Buckland said of her husband, who died the morning of March 22, one week after lawmakers approved the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act.
"I’m so happy that no patient or family, if they so choose, will have to experience what he and I experienced," she added.
The law is named after former state District Judge Elizabeth Whitefield, who died of cancer in 2018 after lobbying legislators for years to approve a bill allowing doctors to help those who are terminally ill end their lives with dignity by prescribing them a cocktail of barbiturates.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the legislation into law earlier this year, and it took effect June 18. It requires the patient, not the doctor, to administer the drugs when the patient is ready, and the patient must be mentally competent to request the prescription.
It remains unclear how many New Mexicans will request a physician's aid in dying under the law or how many medical professionals will agree to prescribe the drugs. Some health care institutions already are preparing for patient requests, while others say they won't offer the service.
Amanda Schoenberg, a spokeswoman for Presbyterian Healthcare Services, wrote in an email, "Like other health care providers in New Mexico, Presbyterian will be following the provisions of the new End-of-Life Options Act. We are providing education and resources to our clinicians and staff to understand the law and the steps necessary should a patient choose to exercise their rights under the act."
Presbyterian operates the Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center.
Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, part of the Christus Health network of Catholic hospitals, will not prescribe the lethal medications to terminally ill patients, spokesman Arturo Delgado said.
"Healthcare in the Catholic tradition recognizes the rights of patients to treatment, care and services within our capability and mission," Delgado wrote in an email. "As such, CHRISTUS St. Vincent is committed to helping patients make informed decisions about end-of-life care without actively participating in the medical aid in dying process."
He added, "If a patient declines the treatment options available, and requests aid in dying, CHRISTUS St. Vincent will honor the patient’s choice for end-of-life care and will transfer the patient to an appropriate facility and according to their wishes."
Dr. Maggie Wilson, a primary care physician in Albuquerque who also is preparing to help terminal patients who choose the life-ending drugs, said a lot of work must be done with a patient before prescribing the drugs — talking with the patient's primary care doctor, reviewing the prognosis of the illness and ensuring the patient is eligible under the provisions of the law.
"If all looks good, I would talk to the patient and see if they are still interested and walk them through on that journey," Wilson said. "I'd walk with them on that journey whether they died if they took the medication or not. It’s the right thing to do."
Barak Wolff, chairman of the board of End of Life Options New Mexico, said the new organization has formed to help both patients and medical providers navigate the process of prescribing the drugs. The group, which hopes to acquire nonprofit status, is already fielding calls as it sets up a plan to answer questions, offer advice and connect patients with medical providers who will help them, he said.
Wolff said he believes "the majority of people want a peaceful death surrounded by loved ones. You read about that in the obits every day — 'So-and-so passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones,' — when I read about that, I feel comforted. That’s as good as it can get."
State Rep. Deborah Armstrong, D-Albuquerque, one of the main sponsors of the legislation creating the new law, is advising Wolff's group. She and others are talking to hospitals, hospice organizations and pharmacists about the law and its potential effects, she said.
"It's not something you can just flip the switch on — now it’s legal, so you can do it," Armstrong said. "Doctors and health care providers need to be trained to understand how it works."
The idea of a right for terminally ill patients to peacefully and legally end their lives with prescribed medications is slowly gaining acceptance across the nation since Oregon enacted its Death with Dignity Act in 1994.
Maine, Vermont, New Jersey and the District of Columbia have enacted versions of the law. On the West Coast, California and Washington followed Oregon's lead. Montana, Colorado and Hawaii also have passed aid-in-dying laws.
Glenn Buckland, who died two days before his 57th birthday, said in an interview in late January he knew he would not have long to live after he was diagnosed with leukemia about two years earlier.
"Dying — unless you get run over by a bus — is a difficult, complicated process," he said.
He saw the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act as a way to alleviate a lot of fear and anxiety about death for people who have lost so much control of their lives.
Using self-administered drugs, he said, would not be "a bad way to die. You get tired, fall asleep, fall into a coma and you are done."
Near the end of Buckland's life, he endured a lot of pain. Doses of morphine did nothing to alleviate it, his wife said.
Her husband did not eat for three days and was miserable, Kati Buckland added.
She said she would "absolutely" take advantage of the new law if she had a similar diagnosis.
"I witnessed what happens when you don't have it," she said of access to lethal medications. "If I was going to be suffering and in pain and causing emotional grief for myself and others, I would want it to be on my terms.
"It would be a peaceful, graceful, dignified exit with all those around me who I wanted to have around me," she said.
