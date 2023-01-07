After several months of delays, the state Supreme Court will hear a case this week challenging New Mexico’s new congressional maps.

The hearing, scheduled for Monday, comes about three months after the state’s highest court ordered a stay in proceedings in a lawsuit brought by the Republican Party of New Mexico contending the newly redistricted maps of the state’s three congressional districts amount to a political gerrymander.

Monday’s arguments will focus on whether claims of partisan gerrymandering can be decided by the state courts or whether, as the Democratic defendants contend, congressional maps are a policy matter that falls under the Legislature’s purview. If the state Supreme Court sides with the Democrats, the case could be dead. If the justices side with the Republicans, the case would go back to the district court level, where it started early last year.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

