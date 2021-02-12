The New Mexico Supreme Court on Friday rejected a request from House Republicans to block rule changes allowing House members to participate remotely during this year's 60-day legislative session.
Justices denied the petition without giving an explanation.
GOP leaders argued the new rules, adopted last month by the Democratic-controlled House, were unconstitutional.
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, and Reps. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, and Larry Scott, R-Hobbs, filed a lawsuit contesting the temporary rules giving lawmakers the right to take part from their offices or homes via Zoom.
They also have questioned the decision to prohibit the use of microphones during debate on the House floor.
Democrats have said the changes were meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier in the session, a Republican lawmaker and others who work at the Capitol tested positive for COVID-19.
Lawmakers have closed the Roundhouse to the general public due to public health concerns.
In a statement, GOP leaders decried the court's decision.
“It is horribly unfortunate that the New Mexico Supreme Court has once again failed to respond to a significant constitutional issue that affects every New Mexican, and the processes where rules and laws are made,” Townsend said. “No other body, more than the Supreme Court, has a more important duty to protecting our state’s rules of law and order.”
Montoya said: “Just like small business owners and parents of NM school children, legislators have lost confidence in New Mexico courts to protect our constitutional rights.”
Lawyers for House Speaker Brian Egolf and the Legislative Council have argued that it’s not the court’s purview to intervene in legislative affairs, such as how lawmakers choose to run the annual session.
“I am glad that today’s ruling allows us to keep in place the rules that were adopted to protect the health and safety of the public, staff and members for the remainder of the session,” Egolf said in a statement.
