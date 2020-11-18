Republicans in the state Senate have voted to elect a new leader, ousting a longtime senator who had held the role for nearly two decades.
Senate Republicans announced late Tuesday they elected Sen. Greg Baca of Belen as Senate minority leader, replacing Sen. Stuart Ingle of Portales.
Baca, a practicing attorney and a U.S. Navy veteran, took office in 2017 after he defeated Senate Majority Leader Michael Sanchez, D-Belen, in 2016.
In a telephone interview Wednesday, Baca said he had expressed interest in the position to some colleagues before Tuesday's vote, which was taken when the party was in caucus.
He said Republicans in the Senate will "come up with a few focus areas and legislation that we hope will be acceptable to the legislative body as a whole."
He said among the issues Senate Republicans will tackle are health care, crime prevention and "the big elephant in the room — the COVID crisis. We want to address a safe way to reopen the state."
In the spring, Baca led a Republican charge to convince Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, to allow some businesses to reopen as COVID-19 hit the state. He said at that time a "commonsense" approach could be found to allow closed or partially closed businesses affected by state health guidelines to start up again.
Ingle, who came to the Senate in 1985, seemed to take the loss of his leadership position in stride.
"We had a caucus and there's a change in leadership and that's the way it happens," he said in a phone interview Wednesday. "I don't worry about it one way or the other."
Senate Republicans also voted to keep Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, as minority whip, a position he has held since the summer. Sen. Mark Moores, R-Bernalillo, was chosen as minority caucus chairman.
Republicans have remained a minority in the 42-seat Senate for years and will hold just 15 seats come January, when new members are sworn in and the 2021 legislative session begins.
Four new Republican senators — Gregg Schmedes, David Gallegos, Joshua Sanchez and Crystal Diamond — will take office in January.
Baca said he is enthused by what he said is new energy among the newcomers and hopes Senate Republicans continue to work across the aisle "because to move this state forward, we're gonna need their help."
Several conservative Democrats, such as John Arthur Smith of Deming, were defeated in the June primary by more progressive Democrats. Baca said "undoubtedly the Democrat Party in the Senate essentially purged itself of its moderates so it will be a different place."
Senate Democrats will hold a caucus Saturday to elect six positions, said Sen. Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe. They will choose nominees to succeed Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces as Senate president pro tem — a position that holds sway over committee assignments and is chosen by the entire Senate. Papen was defeated by Carrie Hamblen in the June primary.
But the Senate will not make a final decision on that nominee until January, Wirth said. Senate Democrats will choose a floor leader, whip and caucus chairperson Saturday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.