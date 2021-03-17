Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday night were debating a pair of competing bills that would legalize the recreational use of cannabis.
The committee is the last stop to get a "do pass" vote before the legislation heads to the Senate floor for a final vote. The House of Representatives already approved House Bill 12, one of the two pieces of legislation.
But the initiative — supported by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — has just 2 1/2 days to get that final approval and work its way to the governor's desk for a signature, given this year's session ends at noon Saturday.
Both cannabis proposals — HB 12 and Senate Bill 288 — would legalize possession of up to 2 ounces of cannabis or 16 ounces of extract for adults 21 and older, and both would allow New Mexicans to apply for a license to grow and sell cannabis.
Supporters have been anxiously waiting for word on what might happen with the legislation given how long it has taken to work its way through the Senate. Sen. Joe Cervantes, a Las Cruces Democrat who serves as chairman of the committee, alluded to that situation when he told the assembly, "I’ve seen so many versions of this bill and so many amendments. … There’s been a lot of criticism for our delay, etc., etc. and frankly I wanted to see what was going to happen with all of this."
In fact, more amendments were proposed Wednesday night. Sen. Cliff Pirtle, a Roswell Republican who is the sponsor of SB 288, made an early move to introduce an amendment to have his revamped bill replace HB 12. Some of the new language in his amendment included a requirement to cooperate with the state's tribes in offering cannabis production deals and to give current medical cannabis producers a nine-month "head start" to also produce recreational cannabis before any new licenses are distributed.
But HB 12 has an advantage. The House of Representatives already approved it, so it just needs an "all clear" from the Senate to head to the governor. Pirtle's bill would have to hit the Senate floor and then return to the House of Representatives for approval, perhaps passing through at least one committee for approval first — a near impossibility given the time constraints.
Cervantes told Pirtle the odds were likely against him.
"The horses are lined up behind a different bill," he told Pirtle. "The bill that probably has the horses to get beyond the [finish] line."
Minutes later, the committee voted 7-4 to vote down the amendment.
HB 12 — sponsored by Rep. Javier Martínez, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe — would task the state Regulation and Licensing Department with most of the program’s oversight, while SB 288 would set up an independent regulation commission to do that job.
HB 12 would also commit a third of of the tax revenue to fund substance abuse efforts, help communities hit hardest by drug use, and provide cannabis abstinence training for children and teens and allow for a review and expungement of criminal cases and records involving crimes related to cannabis possession and use. Those were provisions that both Cervantes and Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, voiced approval for during the discussion.
The Senate bill would place a 6 percent excise tax on cannabis sales, compared to the House bill’s 20 percent tax. Pirtle, who said his goal is to do away with the cannabis black market, said he thought it wiser to start at a low tax rate.
The Senate bill also would impose a $10-per-plant fee for anyone who wanted to grow cannabis for sale, while the House bill has an “up to $50” fee per plant. Pirtle said that would allow a small producer with limited funds a chance to get into the market.
A similar proposal to legalize recreational use of cannabis for adults in New Mexico died in the Senate Judiciary Committee last year. Stewart wondered at the time about the effort it is taking to get the program going given many other states — including neighboring Colorado — have passed such laws.
"My desk has been covered with amendments and bills and we just don’t seem to be able to do this quickly and it’s bothersome," she said as more amendments were being discussed and proposed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.