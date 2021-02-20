The Senate Taxation, Business and Transportation Committee on Saturday endorsed a bill that would create new funding for New Mexico's damaged highways and roads.
Senate Bill 168 would increase the gasoline excise tax from 17 cents to 22 cents per gallon, and the extra contributions would raise over $63 million annually once fully phased in by 2025, mostly for the state road fund, according to a legislative analysis.
The bill passed on a 7-4 vote with support from the committee's Democrats and objection from four Republicans.
"We don't have a single legislator that doesn't say there are needs in their area. We even go to the extreme of school buses that can't cross bridges because of delays in maintenance," state Sen. Bobby J. Gonzales, a Ranchos de Taos Democrat who is co-sponsoring the legislation, said during the committee meeting. "Everyone will spend much more on coffee from Starbucks than their contribution here."
The bill would also increase the special fuel excise tax from 21 cents to 26 cents per gallon.
At 22 cents per gallon, the standard gas tax would still be more than 14 cents below the national average. New Mexico lawmakers have decreased the tax twice since last raising it in 1993.
Only Mississippi, Missouri and Alaska have lower gas taxes. The proposed increase would put New Mexico's rate above seven states and would match Colorado's.
"This is really necessary," said Sen. Bill Tallman, an Albuquerque Democrat who is the bill's other co-sponsor. "People say low taxes attract business. That's not true. Businesses look for quality of life. That doesn't come cheap. Good roads and good schools cost money."
Before going to the Senate floor for a vote, the legislation must pass through the Finance Committee, although a hearing has not been scheduled.
This is fine, but going forward these legislators need to develop a tax on EVs and hybrids that use the roads as much as any gasoline cars, but get a free ride, and even tax subsidies form us tax payers. These rich, elite people need to be charged and share the burden fairly, not continue getting a free ride on our roads.
Just the start of many new taxes we will see.
"free ride"? Have you ever priced a hybrid or electric vehicle? (of the same size as yours)
Hybrid and electric owners pay more for their cars than you do! Maybe a tax should be levied on you for the clean air the hybrid/electric owners pay for you? and what about the "free ride" your grandchildren will get from the purchase of non-polluters for your grandchildren's benefit?
Just because a Tesla cost 4X what my car does, does NOT help the NM taxpayers pay for roads. That money goes to a greedy EV builder like Musk. Now if you are suggesting that an extra excise tax be put on that purchase, or the taxpayers not have to pay incentives for people to waste money on such extravagant luxury items, then that would be OK. I would prefer an extra amount added to annual registration fees to pay for the roads that would equal what we gasoline buyers spend in taxes every year. That would be fair. BTW, MLG has issued an edict that all new 2022+ model cars sold in NM get 52 MPG on average, so this is not an esoteric issue....."....require new cars beginning in model year 2022 sold in New Mexico to emit fewer greenhouse gases and other pollutants. The clean car standards will increase the average fuel economy to 52 miles per gallon."
https://www.governor.state.nm.us/2019/09/24/gov-lujan-grisham-commits-new-mexico-to-bold-clean-car-standards-at-climate-week-event/
I doubt that you or anyone else here is talking about a Tesla. This is a miscalculated comparison!
If you want to make some reasonable comparisons, we could have an argument. An argument at this point would be a waste of your time and mine.
