Rep. Luis Terrazas, fourth from left, takes the oath of office on the House floor in 2021. Terrazas announced Monday the creation of a new form letter parents can use to ask their local school district to notify them before their child is given access to health services related to abortion, contraception or gender-affirming care.

 Luis Sánchez Saturno/New Mexican File Photo

Correction appended

Republicans in the New Mexico House of Representatives contend parents should have the final say in their child’s health care and mental health services and whether their child receives counseling or lessons related to reproductive and gender-affirming care from school personnel.

State Rep. Luis Terrazas, R-Silver City, announced at a news conference Monday in Albuquerque a new form letter is posted on the House Republican Campaign Committee website that parents can use to ask their local school district to notify them before their child is given access to health services or is exposed to information about “transgender ideology, gender affirming care or gender identity,” abortion and contraception.

