New Mexicans who received state-issued tax rebates this year might see another round of checks in 2023.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to push for legislation that would send $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 to couples who file jointly, a spokeswoman for the governor said Wednesday, estimating the total cost at around $1 billion.

A similar effort earned bipartisan support in the Legislature earlier this year.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

