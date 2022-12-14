New Mexicans who received state-issued tax rebates this year might see another round of checks in 2023.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to push for legislation that would send $750 to individual taxpayers and $1,500 to couples who file jointly, a spokeswoman for the governor said Wednesday, estimating the total cost at around $1 billion.
A similar effort earned bipartisan support in the Legislature earlier this year.
Spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett wrote in an email Wednesday details of the proposal "continue to be hammered out" and the governor will work "closely with legislative leadership as the session approaches to finalize a potential package and keep more money in New Mexicans' pockets."
News of the rebate plan comes just days after lawmakers learned financial analysts on the Legislative Finance Committee expect about $12 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2024, which would be $3.6 million more than the current year's spending plan.
Some lawmakers on the committee suggested Monday using part of the windfall for one-time, nonrecurring expenses.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said in an interview Wednesday the rebate checks, if approved, would qualify as a nonrecurring expense.
With projections of more than $3 billion in new money, "I think a rebate needs to be on the table," he said. "The question is exactly what does it look like — the amount, is it targeted, does it go to everyone? Those are the things we need to look at in terms of the bill itself."
If lawmakers do agree to such a rebate, he said, he'd like to see it happen early in the 60-day session, scheduled to begin in mid-January.
"Let's get these dollars out to folks dealing with all the inflationary issues," Wirth said.
Amber Wallin, executive director of the child advocacy nonprofit New Mexico Voices for Children, said tax rebates can make a difference for families struggling to pay for food and other necessities.
"A lot of New Mexico families are struggling and feeling the impact of inflation when it comes to day-to-day goods," she said. "Rebates can help so many families in the state, including low-income families and families with children in the home."
She said she would like to see the state focus the rebate funding on low-income families.
Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, said the rebate idea is "good" but "not the greatest good." The financial windfall, largely a product of the oil and gas industry, should prompt lawmakers to look for more long-range reforms to help New Mexicans down the line, he said.
"It's nice to have money in your pocket that lasts a month or two, but then it's gone," said Lane, who will serve as House minority leader in the coming session. "What if we made changes that would put money in your pockets and your kid's pocket and your kid's kid's pocket?"
Wirth said the rebates will be part of a larger tax-reform initiative lawmakers plan to tackle in January. Some of the other possible tax-reform options he cited: reducing the state's gross receipts tax, adding new brackets into the state's personal income tax chart to offer relief to middle-class residents and increasing the child tax credit.
Lawmakers also will be considering changes to the cigarette and alcohol excise tax structure, Wirth said.
Lawmakers on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee said earlier this year any increase in the alcohol tax should go directly to health and social services that address addiction.
Wirth noted the state must use caution when it comes to permanent tax reductions.
"This money that is here is largely the result of oil and gas, and the volatility of oil and gas is something that over the years has put us on a roller coaster," he said.