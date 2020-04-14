Candidates for the state Legislature have filed reports showing substantial fundraising over the past six months, but some said Tuesday it could be difficult to keep up the pace because of the public health restrictions and economic crisis fueled by the novel coronavirus.
Sen. Michael Padilla reported $59,840 in contributions over the past six months and had $113,478 in cash on hand as of Monday, according to data filed this week with the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office. Yet he said he felt fortunate he raised a significant amount of money in 2019 because doing so has been more difficult since the COVID-19 outbreak began.
“It’s definitely slowed down,” said Padilla, D-Albuquerque. “I thank my lucky stars I was hard at it before the year ended."
The state’s stay-at-home order has made traditional door-to-door campaigning impossible, and candidates have found some supporters who would normally contribute to their campaigns have faced layoffs or had to shut their businesses to comply with the public health edicts.
Sen. Mimi Stewart, an influential Albuquerque Democrat, said supporters have told her it’s a tough time to contribute because of the economic downturn.
“I have been trying to raise money for my own primary,” she said. “I’ve had people say, ‘My staff isn’t working anymore. We’ve had to lay off people. We’re not able to contribute now.’ ”
In campaign finance reports filed this week, so-called legislative caucus committees — which Democratic and Republican legislative leaders use to support their members — had a particularly strong showing.
The Democratic political committee in the New Mexico House, called the Brian Egolf Speaker Fund, raised $288,217 over the period and spent $156,420. It received maximum contributions of $25,000 from groups such as the Sierra Club and the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association.
Its Republican counterpart, the New Mexico House Republican Campaign Committee, reported it raised $208,930 and spent $44,497. That committee received big sums from contributors such as ExxonMobil and Cliff’s Amusement Park in Albuquerque.
A bill passed in the 2019 legislative session allowed such legislative caucus committees to collect five times as much money per donor as other political committees in the state. They also can make unlimited non-cash contributions to campaigns.
Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said his caucus would use the funds collected by its committee to support candidates in districts that had close margins in the last election or where seats flipped across party lines.
The House speaker also had a strong showing in contributions for his own reelection campaign, raising $130,704 over the past six months.
Egolf said while he and other candidates have switched to virtual instead of in-person fundraising, he didn’t foresee a slowdown in contributions for his campaign or for the House Democrats' caucus committee due to COVID-19.
“I think we’re going to be in good shape,” he said. “People, even in the midst in this type of health crisis, understand the importance of maintaining the Democratic majority in the House.”
Yet other incumbents weren’t so sure it would be smooth sailing in the coming months.
Stewart is treasurer for the New Mexico Senate Democrats caucus committee, which raised $102,855 in the period beginning in mid-October. She said it’s become harder to raise money since COVID-19 took hold.
“I do think it will be more difficult,” she said. “I think it’s going to affect all of us.”
Stewart also said campaigning for the upcoming primary races is going to be quite expensive because candidates now have to engage in more mail and digital efforts because of the health crisis, and that’s more costly than going door-to-door and holding in-person events.
“It’s not very much fun to not be able to get out and talk to voters,” she added.
Padilla also said contributions would change as the election nears.
“We’re going to see very different campaigns,” he said. “We’re going to see different dollar amounts.”
